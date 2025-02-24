6 Popular Canadian Liquors That Might Get More Expensive

Americans drink a lot of Canadian liquor, alcohol which might become more expensive soon, thanks to President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs against Canadian imports. After nearly going into effect at the end of January, Trump paused his planned tariffs against Canadian and Mexican goods for 30 days. But the deadline is once again nearing, and consumers are once again preparing for higher prices.

Alcohol has already been affected by Trump's tariffs, even though they've yet to be enacted. In response to the threat of tariffs, several Canadian provinces pulled all American-made liquor from store shelves, including Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

If enacted, Trump's tariffs threaten to make Canadian beer more expensive for Americans to enjoy, much like the expected price hikes on Canadian liquor. And like Canadian beer, there are a number of popular Canadian liquors you may want to pick up before a potential price hike.