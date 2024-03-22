The Expert-Recommended Vodka Brands That Are Worth The Hype

They say you get what you pay for, and that's true — some of the time. There are definitely instances in which restaurants and stores sell food and beverages for unreasonable markups that don't reflect the quality. But in a lot of cases, expensive food and drink costs what they do because the ingredients are high quality and/or difficult to source, and because they require the labor of a highly skilled team of chefs, distillers, winemakers, or whatever it may be.

At any given store, you can find vodkas ranging in price from less than $20 to well over $50, sometimes much more. Based on the labels alone, it's not easy to determine which of the pricier vodkas are really worth the cost — so we asked an expert. Daily Meal reached out to Molly Horn, Manager of Cocktail Strategy and Spirits Education at Total Wine & More, to tap her knowledge on when it makes sense to pony up for expensive vodka and which brands to consider. As far as higher-end vodkas that are truly worth their price tag, she named three in particular: Absolut Elyx, Gallant, and Belvedere — each for their own purpose.