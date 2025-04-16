The Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment You Can Snag For Less Than $5

It's no secret that Trader Joe's has some of the best snacks out there — and not only are they delicious, but they're well priced, too. In fact, there's a whole range of delicious T.J.'s foods that you can get for under five bucks, including one tasty condiment: Speculoos cookie butter.

If you're unfamiliar with the product, Speculoos cookie butter is a rich, creamy, sweet spread made from none other than Speculoos cookies, which Trader Joe's also sells. The spread is essentially the chain's version of Lotus Biscoff cookie butter, which can be found at retailers such as Target and Walmart. Speculoos is a cinnamon-y, crispy cookie with notes of caramelized sugar and warming spices like nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom.

Trader Joe's cookie butter is made with its Speculoos cookies — along with a vegetable oil blend, sugar, and an emulsifier. Fans on Reddit also find the flavor to be more balanced and the spice elements more pronounced than in the Lotus Biscoff version, which some have called too sweet. Additionally Trader Joe's cookie butter is priced at just $3.99 for a 14.1-ounce jar. Meanwhile, the Lotus Biscoff alternative sells for $6.99 at Target and $5.47 at Walmart, so you're saving money by choosing T.J.'s version — especially if you love it enough to buy it multiple times.

