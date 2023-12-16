14 Recipes To Make For A Holiday Treat Exchange

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's that time of year for holiday dessert exchanges, and you might feel an invisible pressure to bring the best item possible. Whether your event is strictly for swapping cookies or it gives you room to bring other types of sweets, it can be hard to determine which food to make. Should you stick with a timeless sweet treat that everybody is familiar with, thus increasing the chances that they will enjoy it? Or should you go the experimental route and bring something more unique, making the dessert more memorable?

Then, of course, depending on how well you know your recipients, you might consider bringing a confection that is gluten-free or suitable for other special diets. Whichever way you go about it, something on this list will delight your recipients. From chewy brownies and fluffy cookies to holiday fudge, this list has you covered with ideas that are fitting for the occasion and incredibly fun to make.