McDonald's Boo Buckets Are Coming Back Just In Time For Halloween

Ghosts, pumpkins, and goblins are again popping up at McDonald's this year, just in time to celebrate Halloween 2025. The fast-food chain has announced the arrival of this season's Boo Buckets — a collection of Halloween-themed containers that have periodically replaced the traditional design for Happy Meal boxes since 1986. Five Boo Buckets will be available this year, and the designs are a far cry from 2024's more abstract monster-themed Boo Buckets. They have a more retro look, and there are plenty of designs to choose from.

Classic characters are coming back to McDonald's Boo Buckets starting October 21, but you'll also be able to find two new characters on these buckets: cats and zombies. Each character has three different faces featured on the outside of the buckets, which come in orange, green, black, white, and red. The buckets also come with stickers so that you can decorate your Boo Bucket just in time for trick-or-treating.

McDonald's Boo Buckets have been around long enough that they're considered vintage now, and some are worth a bit more than the cost of a Happy Meal. eBay has a 1986 glow-in-the-dark ghost Boo Bucket listed for $18.96, and a separate listing is asking $45 for a trio of vintage Boo Buckets. They're collector's items, a Halloween fast-food hit that's gone over much better with customers than other spooky attempts — like that one Burger King Halloween burger that caused loads of controversy.