The Ultimate Guide To McDonald's Shamrock Shake

When the January blues clear and the days start to look a little brighter, you know that there's one thing just around the corner. No, folks, it's not spring we're talking about: It's the Shamrock Shake from McDonald's. The chain restaurant's lurid green shake, flavored with a mint syrup and topped with whipped cream, appears on cue each year just before St. Patrick's Day, and is both a way for the fast food joint to honor the holiday and to drive people to its store. Some people love it, some people loathe it, but pretty much everyone has heard of it.

Much like St. Patrick himself, though, the Shamrock Shake is a slightly mysterious concoction. For such a well-known drink, most people aren't aware of its long struggle to get to the status of being available nationwide, and even fewer know about the charitable nature of the beverage. Additionally, its classic mint flavor wasn't even the first choice for McDonald's, and there have been plenty of non-minty shakes throughout the years that have diversified this drink. So, where does the Shamrock Shake come from? How has its recipe developed over the years? Most importantly of all, when and where can you get the darn thing? Here's everything you need to know.