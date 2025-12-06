7 Essentials From HomeGoods That Will Organize Your Kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, where people gather to cook, eat, and converse, but keeping it decluttered and organized can be difficult. How often do we lose items to the back of the pantry or fridge, or run out of counter space because of chaotic clutter? In addition to kitchen decor for the winter and fancy cookware sold for cheap, HomeGoods has a diverse selection of organizational products. Whether you're looking to make the most of limited space or simply need some items to make sure your cooking tools have a home, HomeGoods has affordable, versatile, and aesthetic options to declutter any kitchen.
Not only are HomeGoods' organizational tools typically affordable, but they often carry several options, so there is always something to fit your kitchen's unique style and size. Gone are the days of overcrowded drawers, pantries, and fridges. These seven HomeGoods essentials will help keep your kitchen organized while saving you time and stress.
Acrylic bins
Acrylic bins are an extremely affordable and functional way to keep your pantry or fridge organized. They gained major popularity online through TikTok "aesthetic" fridge restock and organizational videos, but acrylic bins are an excellent tool for the kitchen because they're clear, making it easy to see the items inside. This helps prevent forgotten food items from going bad after being stuffed to the back of the fridge or pantry.
HomeGoods has an incredible selection of acrylic bins to choose from in varying sizes and shapes. A professional organizer on TikTok explained that the Oxo pop containers with air-tight lids are particularly useful for pantry storage. They have stackable options with drawer pullouts that are perfect for saving produce in the fridge and come at a great price point. Among the selection of acrylic bins are more aesthetically pleasing options, including a $6 acrylic bin with gold accents that is described as an "accessible, adorable storage gem."
Bar carts and home bars
HomeGoods is an excellent place to find kitchen organization tools that are both functional and aesthetic, blending the lines between decor and storage. Bar carts are not only useful as a tool to keep your drinks or coffee products organized, they also offer a way to decorate your space with your unique style. The store has a great selection of bar carts in different styles and sizes for shockingly affordable prices. For those who prefer simple acrylic and metal bar carts, it carries various options for as little as $100.
But for those who like something a little more unique and eye-catching, they have several colorful options, including a particularly spectacular home bar that looks like a Volkswagen van. Whether your style is chic, simple, modern, or eclectic, HomeGoods has some great options for bargain shoppers who want to add some organization to their drink collection. If your style is more old school, it also sells several kitchen decor items that could definitely pass as vintage.
Spice rack
The spice drawer or cabinet has a reputation for getting out of hand quickly — but thankfully, HomeGoods has several options to solve this organizational nightmare. If you prefer to store your spices on the counter, they have a rotating spice rack that cleanly displays spice jars and actually comes with all your basic spices, including basil and oregano. The store also carries a corner spice rack that helps to save counter space in smaller kitchens and only costs $9.99.
Another versatile option is a two-tier plastic spice rack with handles on either side for easy accessibility in and out of the pantry. Some people even utilize this $10 tool to organize yogurts in the fridge, instead of spices. Additionally, there are several options for bamboo tiered spice racks that are both aesthetically pleasing and help make the most of minimal kitchen cabinet or counter space. One three-tier expandable rack costs just $16.99.
Drawer flatware organizer
Utensil organizers offer a simple solution to keep your flatware clean and organized and your drawers from getting scratched up by a cluttered mess. They help maximize your drawer space and make utensils easy to find. Some options include a five-compartment bamboo flatware tray for just $9.99. In comparison, this extremely similar five-compartment bamboo tray from Target costs $14.99. HomeGoods also carries other options, like an expandable tray for $12.99 that can conveniently fit multiple drawer sizes.
To store larger utensils like knives and spatulas, the store has individual bamboo organizers for as little as $4.99, as well as smaller square organizers that would be ideal to store measuring spoons or other more compact utensils. One shopper on YouTube explained that they have seen the popular bamboo-style cutlery trays all over Amazon and Target, but the best deal seems to be at HomeGoods. Pro tip: To help save time, measure the dimensions of your cutlery drawers before heading to the store so you know what size organizers or dividers to look for.
Lazy Susans and turntables
An excellent functional tool to use when organizing items on your counters, in your cabinets, or in your fridge are lazy Susans and turntables. This is one of many vintage kitchen design trends we're happy to see make a comeback. Whether you want to organize spices, display snacks, hold condiments, or almost anything in between, this rotating tool helps you easily grab the items you need.
HomeGoods has several options in varying sizes and styles. They have a small plastic version for $5.99 that is 7.6 inches wide and has a 2-inch lip, for example. They also carry a matching version in a larger size for $9.99. These feature a non-slip bottom to keep items in place. One TikTok user found a more decorative marble checkered lazy Susan at their local HomeGoods for those who want to display items on the counter or on a table. Another shopper found a rectangular version that helps save space on shelves. One great option to hold taller items in place is a four-compartment lazy Susan with higher edges.
Under-the-sink bins
The space under the sink is often one of the most cluttered and overlooked places in the kitchen because it's out of sight and out of mind. There are some items in your kitchen that should simply be tossed out, but many of us are guilty of simply stowing items under the sink instead of giving them a designated home. But opening up that cabinet to find a mess of cleaning supplies can be overwhelming. HomeGoods has several options to help organize this space and keep it under control. While the store has plenty of standard storage solutions that can be used for this purpose, it also carries under-the-sink specific organizers.
Its acrylic under-the-sink bins are great for small spaces and help keep your taller cleaning supplies and other items from falling over in the cabinet. The acrylic stackable bins are also great for organizing under the sink and make your items easier to access. These come in several sizes and can be mixed and matched to fit almost any space, which is one of the reasons they have become so popular among organizers.
Shelf and drawer liners
Cabinet liners are multi-functional. Namely, they protect your cabinets from getting scratched or damaged by the items you put in them. This is especially useful if you're renting your home or have recently installed new cabinetry that you want to preserve. Additionally, liners also keep the items on your shelves and in your drawers in place through the non-slip material. Not to mention, there are so many colors and patterns to choose from, so you can easily match it to your style and kitchen aesthetic.
HomeGoods has small rolls for as little as $5.99, but it offers a large variety based on the size. However, if you can't find liners that fit the exact dimensions of your drawer or shelf, you can always cut the liners to size. It might be a good idea to measure the spaces you will be lining before heading to the store so you know what to look for.