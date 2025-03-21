14 Items In Your Kitchen That Should Be Tossed Out Sooner Rather Than Later
Your kitchen can easily become one of the most cluttered rooms in your home, if you're not careful. Cabinets fill with small appliances you've used once (or maybe never at all), while utensil drawers overflow despite the fact you use less than a dozen of them regularly. And, let's not forget all the boxes, jars, and cans hiding in your fridge, pantry, or spice rack that may or may not still be good. If you haven't purged your kitchen of unneeded things recently, now is the time to do so.
Of course, decluttering your kitchen isn't the only reason to purge. Safety is a concern, too, since bacteria can be hiding in places you probably haven't thought about. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the idea of clearing your kitchen clutter, just take the items on this list one at a time — and spread the task over two or three days, if need be. Ready to begin? Here are 15 items in your kitchen that should be tossed out sooner rather than later.
1. Old spices
You should go through your spice cabinet and check expiration dates at least twice a year. Although spices expire, many people either don't realize or don't think about it because they'll last years. When spices pass their use-by date, they can taste stale and don't lend as much seasoning to your meals — even though you can technically use expired spices in terms of safety. Even if a spice is still within date, toss anything that's clumped together or wasn't sealed properly after the last use. Clumping means moisture was introduced to the container, while unsealed spices are at a high risk of cross-contamination.
Old spices can be thrown directly into your kitchen trash. If there are any you frequently use, just add them to your next shopping list. Take your efforts one step further by cleaning your spice rack or cabinet with warm, soapy water (or a mild disinfectant) while you're at it.
2. Expired condiments and other food items
Most people know that food items like eggs, meats, and produce spoil and need to be thrown away. But did you know condiments and similar items do too? Many people leave these products in the fridge for long periods after opening, potentially even using them past their expiration date unknowingly. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), ketchup remains good for six months after opening, while mustard can be kept for 12 months. Olives are only good for two weeks after opening, and pickles last one to three months, depending.
Generally, condiments and food items can be thrown straight into your kitchen trash. However, you may want to consider using raw produce for compost or feeding it safely to wildlife if you live in a rural area. Draining the liquids in things like pickles and olives will help reduce the weight of your trash and prevent the bag from splitting.
3. Scratched cutting boards
Cutting boards are a frequently-used item that can quickly become scratched, chipped, cracked, or warped. You may think this is just par for the course — after all, cutting boards regularly make contact with sharp knives. But, those scratches that come with time can harbor bacteria that increases the risk of foodborne illnesses. Throw away any damaged cutting boards — and get rid of wood options while you're at it, as they can readily absorb harmful bacteria. Normal trash is usually fine for these.
When replacing cutting boards, choose durable, non-porous options. Glass cutting boards are controversial, but they're less likely to harbor bacteria and are a great choice for preparing meats. This three-pack of tempered glass cutting boards is an excellent replacement choice that's dishwasher safe and features rubber grips to keep them in place during use. But, if you don't want to use glass, this three-set of Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Boards are a hard, non-porous plastic option that has an excellent countertop grip.
4. Old dish towels
Dish towels can hold onto harmful bacteria if they aren't washed frequently or well enough. But, even with the best washing techniques, these useful rags will eventually need to be replaced. Tell-tale signs it's time to toss them include reduced absorbency, staining, frayed ends, or odors that continue even after washing. Towel experts recommend making the switch every one to two years. When that time comes, you can throw your old dish towels straight in the trash.
You might want to consider owning two sets of dish towels — a decorative set and one for use. The decorative set won't need to be replaced nearly as often, so you can choose one based on your kitchen's aesthetic. For the use towels, consider these Utopia Dish Towels that chefs can't get enough of, which are similar to what's used in commercial kitchens. They come in a bulk 24-pack, so you can change them out daily for sanitary purposes without running out.
5. Stained plastic containers and mismatched lids
Tupperware is widely used for safely storing leftovers or easy meal prep, and these nifty containers often last many years. But, there reaches a time when you should say goodbye and replace your well-loved containers with something new. The primary sign that your plastic storage containers are ready to be tossed is that they smell. Odors could be a sign bacteria or food particles are lingering, which is a safety hazard. Other signs include warping, scratches, chips, stains, and burns. Oh — and you can throw away all those mismatched lids while you're at it.
Some storage containers can be thrown in your kitchen garbage, but the standard plastic options are often recyclable. If you're unsure, compare the symbols on the bottom of the container to what your recycling center accepts. When it's time to replace your old containers, this 42-piece of Rubbermaid food storage containers is a durable option featuring an assortment of sizes.
6. Chipped, cracked, or well-worn dishes
Dishes are another thing you probably haven't purged in a while, but now is the time to do so. Those that are chipped, cracked, or well-worn create spaces that are challenging to clean, which means they're the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Plus, they're more prone to breakage, making them a general safety hazard. Of course, well-worn or broken dishes are also unsightly, so you might want to replace them based on aesthetics alone.
Most dishes aren't recyclable, but there are a few exceptions. Plastic options (like kids' plates) are sometimes accepted — this varies greatly by location, so check with your local recycling center to know for sure. Ask about glass and ceramics, too, while you're at it. If not, throw them in the trash. Since they're breakable, you may want to double-bag or wrap them in paper first.
7. Old cutlery or black serving utensils
Any old, damaged cutlery you have should be replaced — whether it's your cooking utensils and serving spoons, or the knives, forks, and spoons you eat with. Cracks in these items might be a general safety hazard because if they break more while you're cooking or eating, they could leave pieces of plastic, wood, or metal in your food. And if you have black utensils, those should be tossed right away, no matter the condition they're in. According to a recent study by Toxic-Free Future and the Amsterdam Institute for Life and Environment, black plastic could be leaching toxic flame retardants into your food while cooking.
Plastic utensils can generally be thrown straight into the trash. However, metal ones might be recyclable. Call your local recycling center to learn your region's regulations. If items are sharp or broken, wrap in newspaper before throwing away or double-bag them.
8. Old dish drying racks
Well-worn dish drying racks can start to become a real eyesore. They stain, warp, and may crack, bend, or rust, depending on the material they're made of. Plus, they offer the perfect breeding ground for mold. All types of mold spores require water or moisture to multiply. Where does water have an opportunity to sit for long periods? Your dish drying rack — especially the water-catching tray beneath.
Drying your dish rack after every use can help reduce the risk of mold by keeping the surface dry. You might find it helpful to turn the rack upside down in your sink after gently wiping with a clean dish rag. This can get rid of any lingering water droplets. However, even with regular wiping, you'll eventually need to replace it. When you do, consider an over-the-sink option that doesn't require a tray since it will hold less water.
9. Heavily-used sponges
Kitchen sponges should be replaced about once a week. Don't be afraid to replace them more often if they begin to smell, get greasy, slimy, shred, or become stained — even if that means two or three times every week. The reason for such frequent sponge turnaround is that they provide bacteria and other undesirables the perfect place to linger and breed. Toss these straight into the trash can regularly.
Since sponges should be replaced so frequently, I recommend buying them in bulk. You can get a 12-pack of Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges for less than $15, which should last you up to three months. If you're looking for something a little more eco-friendly, these cleaning sponges are biodegradable and come in a 24-pack for less than $20. Place them in your cleaning cabinet or an upper level of your pantry in their original wrapping to prevent accidental cross-contamination during storage.
10. Condiment packs
Do you have an ever-growing collection of condiment packs from your favorite fast food places? Toss them straight into the trash can. While the idea of saving them for the future seems like a good one, you will likely forget they exist when the time comes and grab your home's big container instead.
Plus, you might not even know if those packs are still good. Sometimes the expiration date is only printed on the big box and not the individual packets. After a while, it's hard to even remember when you got each one (or where it came from in some instances), so play it safe and toss them sooner rather than later.
What if you need individual servings of condiments for your children's or partner's lunches? Buy these clear disposable plastic portion cups and fill them with condiments as needed. It's much easier to track expiration dates this way and these cups store more neatly than packets.
11. Expired cleaning supplies
Did you know that cleaning supplies expire? It's not something people often think about, but you should since expired cleaning products become less effective over time. This means they won't get rid of as much dirt or kill as many germs. On average, bleach will expire after six months, disinfectant wipes after a year, and all-purpose cleaners after two years. Your favorite glass cleaner can last two years if stored properly, but degrades more quickly when regularly exposed to sunlight.
Cleaning products are chemicals, which means you should read the label before tossing them in the trash or pouring them down the drain. Some may need to be disposed of as hazardous waste material — your community may have an event or special location for tossing these. If the label doesn't have disposal instructions, see if you can find reliable information online. Your local waste management department should have the information if it can't be found elsewhere.
12. Scratched or otherwise damaged cookware
A collaborative study was published in Science of The Total Environment in 2024 that shows non-stick coatings in cookware released harmful forever chemicals when scratched or damaged. Study co-founder, Dr. Amy Lusher of NIVA Norway had this to say: "Our results were concerning — showing that plastic cookware is likely adding thousands of microplastics into the human diet each year... The health implications of ingesting microplastics remains unclear." What is clear is that it's better to be safe than sorry and toss any damaged cookware – especially if it has a non-stick coating.
Another issue is that damaged pots and pans may provide uneven cooking. Plus, the scratches in certain cookware like casserole dishes can harbor bacteria the same way as plates or bowls. These can usually be thrown straight in the trash, but check with your local recycling center to be sure.
13. Old jars and rusty lids
Glass jars are recommended over plastic options because they can be safely saved and reused for quite some time. But, they'll eventually reach the end of their usable lifespan and need to be disposed of, too. If you haven't inspected your glass jar collection in a while, now is the time to do it. Start by getting rid of any with cracks or chips — this damage weakens the glass's integrity and makes them prone to further breakage. If any jar has developed a musty smell that doesn't go away after cleaning, it's time to retire it. Also throw away any lids that are rusty, bent, or otherwise broken.
Sometimes, glass items can be recycled, but you'll want to check with your local center to be sure. If you're going to throw these in the trash, wrap them in newspaper or double-bag them for safety.
14. Rarely used small appliances
If you're like most people, you have a collection of small appliances stashed in a cabinet or taking up counter space. But how often do you use them? If the answer is less than a few times a year, it's probably a safe bet to toss it. Examples of things you may want to purge include deep fryers, specialty coffee machines, juicers, shaved ice machines, panini presses, and ice cream makers.
Purging here doesn't have to mean doing without. Consider investing in multi-purpose appliances instead of those that do single tasks. These might make more sense to have because they'll be used more often and won't take up as much space. For example, this Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. You could replace seven different appliances with this one machine.