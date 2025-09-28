10 HomeGoods Kitchen Decor Items That Could Definitely Pass As Vintage

As vintage kitchen design trends make a comeback, people are clamoring to get their hands on vintage kitchen decor. Unfortunately, this is no easy feat. Finding authentic vintage items can be a long and expensive process. Scouring Facebook Marketplace and eBay in hopes of finding pieces that resonate can take days. Sure, you could always splurge on a cool light fixture, but when it comes to the rest of your kitchen decor, put your wallet back in your pocket — saving money is the name of the game.

Luckily, your local HomeGoods may have your back. While most HomeGoods items are fairly modern-looking, the chain does offer great home decor on the cheap. If you want to jazz up your kitchen with a vintage-esque look but don't have the cash (or the time) to spend on genuine vintage items, these 10 HomeGoods products — from gold-framed mirrors to decorative trays — can help you achieve your goal on a budget. Just keep in mind that the availability of these items may vary.