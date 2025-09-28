10 HomeGoods Kitchen Decor Items That Could Definitely Pass As Vintage
As vintage kitchen design trends make a comeback, people are clamoring to get their hands on vintage kitchen decor. Unfortunately, this is no easy feat. Finding authentic vintage items can be a long and expensive process. Scouring Facebook Marketplace and eBay in hopes of finding pieces that resonate can take days. Sure, you could always splurge on a cool light fixture, but when it comes to the rest of your kitchen decor, put your wallet back in your pocket — saving money is the name of the game.
Luckily, your local HomeGoods may have your back. While most HomeGoods items are fairly modern-looking, the chain does offer great home decor on the cheap. If you want to jazz up your kitchen with a vintage-esque look but don't have the cash (or the time) to spend on genuine vintage items, these 10 HomeGoods products — from gold-framed mirrors to decorative trays — can help you achieve your goal on a budget. Just keep in mind that the availability of these items may vary.
Corn-shaped butter dish
Kitchen decor experts agree that we're in a butter dish renaissance, as people are buying flashy versions of this item left and right to display on their table. If you want to become one of those people, this corn-shaped butter dish (via Instagram) gives you everything you need. Corny designs (pun intended) are the antithesis of everything sleek, modern, and untouched, so why not go all in?
Vegetable hand towels
These veggie-themed hand towels may not be vintage in an elegant, Victorian sense, but they are vintage in a "grandma's kitchen" sense. Instead of a simplified, modern vibe, these towels (via Instagram) go for the opposite: colorful and kitschy. Not that there's anything wrong with this type of boldness — after all, owning bold and colorful items is one of the best kitchen decor tips we've learned from Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond.
Portuguese plates
Your vintage-inspired plates don't necessarily need to come from Portugal, but these HomeGoods dishes (via Instagram) just happen to hail from there. Any of these plates could pass for vintage, but the white ones with the dark border are our favorites, as they mimic the classy designs you'd find on an antique china set. Scalloped dishware also looks vintage, albeit in a more subtle way. This design first gained popularity in the 19th century and has seen many resurgences over the ensuing years.
Gold-framed mirrors
A gold-framed mirror can bring a touch of elegance to any room. The oval-shaped mirror pictured above (via Instagram) might just be our favorite, especially as a piece of kitchen decor. This will work best if you have a combination kitchen and dining room, but if you don't, just place the mirror in your dining area. The thick gold frame conjures images of 18th-century royalty, and it will lend your space a bit of old-school refinement.
Plate and cake tray
This cake tray (via Instagram) is plain and simple, but its scalloped edges lend it a vintage flair. As for the plate, its colorful, floral design is also reminiscent of old china, which was popular throughout the mid-20th century. Paired together, they're a faux-vintage match made in heaven. Their respective designs (or lack thereof) make them a well-balanced set.
Strawberry tray
Strawberries have been a popular design motif for longer than you might think. They date all the way back to medieval Europe and show up frequently in religious artwork circa 1600. Nowadays, they have a certain retro flair reminiscent of kitchen decor from the 1940s and '50s, and that certainly holds true for this striped, strawberry-patterned serving tray (via Instagram).
Hummingbird dish
This dish looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. It fits in perfectly with the fairycore aesthetic, an online trend that took over the internet in the early 2020s. You might think that this plate (via Instagram) looks too modern to be truly vintage (or at least vintage-inspired), but that's not entirely accurate. Whimsical, floral designs like these took off in the late 19th century (particularly in the U.K.) and stayed popular until the early 20th century. It's hard to get more vintage than that.
Glass flower teapot
This flower-patterned teapot (via Instagram) is a vintage-inspired item you can proudly put on display. Similar to the hummingbird dish above, it has an irresistibly whimsical aesthetic that a Victorian Englishwoman would be tripping over herself to have.
Rabbit dishware
If your kitchen has a green and white aesthetic, then this dishware (via Instagram) could match it perfectly. The nature-inspired pattern is the main reason these dishes look vintage, but we can't forget about the rabbits. Who wouldn't want to see these adorable critters whenever they enter their kitchen?
Cherry cups
Originating in the 1930s and '40s, cherry patterns are less modern than you think. These cups from HomeGoods (via Instagram) feature a subtle design that won't take over your whole kitchen, but they still manage to evoke memories of retro recipes your grandma used to make.