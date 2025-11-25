19 Homegoods Kitchen Decor Finds To Look For This Winter
When it comes to equipping your kitchen with the essentials, HomeGoods sells fancy cookware cheap. However, those aren't the only kitchen products that are affordably priced there. The retailer has something for everyone, including decor to make your kitchen come to life for the winter season.
Decorating for each season can get expensive unless you know how to be thrifty. For instance, you might be able to reuse some of your HomeGoods dinnerware finds for hosting Thanksgiving, such as fancy stemmed glassware. For everything else, the discount store has a wide array of Christmas and winter-themed items. Choose from functional products — like pitchers, glasses, plates, and serveware — and pure decorations that will make your kitchen feel merry and bright for the whole season.
Just keep in mind that what's available at your local HomeGoods is always changing, and prices can be different, too. So, while you might not see some of the items listed below, you could find similar or completely different ones that will fit perfectly in your kitchen.
Santa pitcher
If you're planning to have a party for the holidays, this white Santa pitcher from Merry and Bright could be a wonderful addition to your serving table. You can use it for pouring punch or your favorite eggnog recipe. Painted by hand, the pitcher is made to look like Santa's face with indentations to mark all of his prominent features, including his whiskers. It's safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher.
Glass Christmas tree pitcher and glasses
This 42.25-ounce glass pitcher is another option for entertaining large parties, and you're not limited to using it for Christmas holidays. Despite the decorated trees inlaid in the clear glass, you can easily use it throughout winter for seasonal events. It will make a particularly pretty presentation for cocktails. And, if you're lucky, you'll find the matching short-stemmed glasses at HomeGoods as well to make a complete set.
Nutcracker ballet plates
If you're a fan of The Nutcracker ballet, you'll probably like these Nutcracker Wonderland plates from Gracie China Shop, which are available at HomeGoods. The fine porcelain dinner plates (pictured) are 10.5 inches and feature a large Christmas tree in the center, surrounded by characters from the ballet. With a slightly different design, the dessert plates are 8 inches. The gold trim prevents them from being safe to put in the microwave, but while hand washing is recommended, you can put them in the dishwasher.
Nutcracker ballet teapot
Also part of the Nutcracker Wonderland collection by Gracie China Shop, this teapot is a cute addition to any tea party, especially during winter. This fine porcelain piece features the same character designs as the plates and is beautiful to display in your kitchen, even when you aren't using it. At 9 inches wide and 6 inches tall, the teapot has a capacity of 35 ounces, plenty for pouring five, 6-ounce cups of tea for a small gathering.
Nutcracker teacups
These teacups, inspired by The Nutcracker, are made by Dwell Essentials. Although they aren't part of the same collection as the plates and teapot from Gracie China Shop, we won't tell if you don't. Unlike the other items, these teacups feature red around the rim and bottom stand. They also have gold handles for an elegant touch. Despite the design differences, they're a cute addition to a nutcracker-themed tea party.
Nutcracker serving platter
Another Nutcracker-inspired piece you can find at HomeGoods is this serving platter, also made by Dwell Essentials. It's made of ceramic, so it can't go in the dishwasher or microwave. At about 14 inches by 9 inches, this platter will make a great winter serving tray with all of your tea essentials or snacks on it.
Nutcracker bear cookie jar
The art style is certainly different from the Nutcracker-inspired kitchen decor above, but if you're a fan of the ballet, it might be hard to pass up this teddy bear cookie jar. Designed as a sitting bear with a drum in its lap, the bear is wearing a classic nutcracker uniform, complete with black boots and a black hat with red and gold details. It looks plenty sturdy for setting out on your countertop throughout winter. Plus, cookie jars are a special tradition in America because they bring art to the heart of the country.
Red and white cookie jar and teapot
If the nutcracker-clad bear isn't your style, maybe this white cookie jar with a red squiggle design around the lid and base is more like it. It's painted by hand, and the minimalistic aesthetic means that it pairs well with a variety of other winter decor in your kitchen. You could even pick up a teapot in a complementary red and white design. In some HomeGoods stores, the teapot comes in varying designs of polka dots and stripes with a saucer to match. Each piece features gold details around the rims, lid, and handle, too.
Grinch cookie jar
Are you more of a Grinch fan? With cookie jars being one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again, this one could be the perfect addition to your existing collection. Officially licensed and distributed by Zrike Brands, this 2025 ceramic design depicts the Grinch in a pink Santa suit. He looks as if he's walking around the white jar with his signature grin while resting a candy cane on one shoulder. The jar also features "Grinch," candy canes, snowflakes, bows, and a Christmas tree in Dr. Seuss-style artwork. On the lid, his grinning face is the handle, and a sealing ring around the inside keeps your cookies fresh.
Holly-decorated butter, cake, and cookie dishes
Holly might be more geared toward Christmas celebrations, but these elegant dishes decorated with the flowering plant are suitable for use and as kitchen decor all winter long. The white butter dish features a balance of red around the base rim and green on the lid handle with garland-like holly wrapping around the lid and held up at the center with a ribbon bow. With a thick, sturdy-looking base, the white cake stand features a holly design around the edge of the plate surface. Finally, the white cookie jar is sprinkled with candy cane, holly, and tree artwork, while the lid features a peppermint candy handle.
Snowman cake stand
If you're looking for a new cake stand for winter and want to avoid a Christmas theme, look for this Johanna Parker snowman dish at HomeGoods. The head of the snowman acts as the base for the cake platter, which can fit a 9-inch cake. There's a red scarf-like design around the very bottom with white polka dots, leading up to the smiling snowman's face — complete with rosy cheeks. And, the top hat, which features snow on top, is connected to the red cake plate. Around the outer edge of the platter, neatly spaced white polka dots tie in the very bottom of the base.
Swan party bowl with toothpick holder
No matter when you're hosting a party during the winter, this swan party bowl from 10 Strawberry Street's Whimsical Cupboard line will be great for serving appetizers. The swan in the middle of the bowl has a tasteful, red ribbon bow around its neck, and its body acts as a built-in toothpick holder. While the outside of the bowl is painted a deep green and decorated with white swans, red bows, and sporadic snow flurries, the top rim is painted red. Like similar products, you can't put it in the microwave, and hand-washing is recommended. If the swan isn't your style, though, your HomeGoods might have the holiday teddy bear alternative.
Winter-scape serving platter
Since serving platters are one of the must-have items you need on your buffet table for parties, it never hurts to have more on hand. This serving platter at HomeGoods is a decent size, and it features a handle on each side. The interior is decorated with a snowy scene that includes a deer standing next to a pine tree and a few smaller trees, and a mountain shadow in the distance. Circling the scene is a wreath made out of holly, making it great for Christmas and winter occasions.
Gold champagne swan
Are you planning to drink bubbly or wine for Christmas, New Year's, or another special occasion during the winter? Take it to the next level with this gold champagne swan. It looks big enough to fit ice and a couple of bottles of champagne or wine. If it's a little too big for the space in your kitchen, though, HomeGoods may have another option that's designed to look like a sleigh.
Santa plates and mugs
If you're looking for some Santa-themed dishes to add to your winter holiday kitchen collection, you can't go wrong with these plates and mugs. They feature the jolly man's face, complete with rosy cheeks, happy eyes, white beard, and red hat — all positioned off-center with snowflakes all around. While the plates have a black outline, the coffee mugs have a red interior. This set will definitely bring a cozy, nostalgic vibe to your kitchen.
Christmas tree plates
Featuring a green and white color scheme, these plates are HomeGoods kitchen decor items that could definitely pass as vintage. The raised edges of the dinner plates have a flowery pattern, while a decorated Christmas tree sits at the center with presents resting underneath. Next to them, the dessert plate edges are designed with bells, bows, and holly, while the center depicts a Christmas tree and presents next to a fireplace with a wreath above it. The ornate design makes them an elegant addition to a winter dinner party table.
Plaid-rimmed coffee mugs
Not all mugs need to have an image of Santa, a winter scene, or something else fancy to be fitting for a seasonal gathering. With white bases and half-heart-shaped handles, these cups have a thick, bold border around the top painted in plaid, a pattern strongly associated with winter. Some of the mugs feature more red, while others feature more of a white, faded look. No matter which ones you grab from your HomeGoods store, they invoke a warm vibe.
Winter and Christmas tabletop decor
When you walk into the decoration section of HomeGoods, you're bound to see a ton of fantastic kitchen decor on the shelves. The variety of wooden nutcrackers, metal and bead-made presents, silver and gold deer, and metallic and glittery trees work well whether you're looking for something to adorn your countertop or tabletop. There are even some gnomes, snowmen, and tiny snow globes to make your kitchen feel festive for the season.
Winter-themed candles
To add an intimate element to your kitchen, consider getting some winter-themed candles. HomeGoods has all shapes and sizes, such as a textured glass tumbler with tiny red Santa hats filled with white candle wax. You might also find stemmed glasses filled with white wax and a tall, decorated tree standing up in the middle. Some candles feature trees in crystal bowls or ribbed glass vessels with gold rims. All of these are a cute way to bring the ambiance of winter to your table, kitchen island, or countertop throughout the season.