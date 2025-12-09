10 Christmas Coffee Pods That Are Worth Buying On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you use your Keurig or K-cup-compatible coffee brewer sporadically, throughout the year, or all the time, it's hard to pass up all the special-edition flavors that brands release for the holidays. The best part is that you don't have to get the coffee pods straight from the manufacturer or local retailers. Amazon has a lot of Christmas coffee pods to choose from, though not all of them are worth buying.
In our research of Christmas coffee pods on Amazon, we looked for products with at least 4.5 stars from 400 reviews. From holiday and reindeer blends to cinnamon and peppermint-flavored ones, all of these options pair well with the best travel coffee mugs you can buy on Amazon for $20 or less. We even included a few year-round tastes that complement holiday foods. For good measure, though, you'll want to grab your favorites sooner rather than later because the prices can fluctuate and the festive flavors may sell out as the holidays draw closer.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cinnamon Sugar Cookie
One of the best things about Christmastime is noshing on cinnamon sugar cookies, and the naturally flavored Cinnamon Sugar Cookie from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters brings them to your cup of joe. This seasonal light roast smells and tastes just like the namesake fresh-baked goods, offering sweet and warm comfort during the holidays.
Purchase the 24-count box of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cinnamon Sugar Cookie on Amazon for $14.49 or the 72-count pack for $38.82.
The Original Donut Shop Peppermint Bark
If you enjoy making your own peppermint bark during December, you might fall in love with this seasonal coffee modeled after the dessert by The Original Donut Shop. It's a light roast with artificial flavorings that taste like pieces of candy cane and white chocolate were added straight to your hot brew.
Purchase the 72-count box of The Original Donut Shop Peppermint Bark on Amazon for $75.13.
Community Coffee Southern Pecan Praline
Especially in the American South, a sweet and sticky pecan pie is a popular Christmas dessert. You can relish that same flavor while drinking a cup of Southern Pecan Praline (formerly Pecan Praline) coffee by Community Coffee. While this naturally and artificially flavored medium roast is available all year, the notes of sweet pecans and creamy pralines in every sip make you feel like you're having a dessert. It's also a great complement to many holiday foods, balancing the bold spice of gingerbread cookies with its creamy sweetness, for instance.
Purchase the 12-count box of Community Coffee Southern Pecan Praline on Amazon for $9.60, the 24-count box for $13.91, or the 32-count box for $18.55.
Caribou Coffee Reindeer Blend
Even if you don't live near a Caribou Coffee cafe, you can get your fix at home with its Reindeer Blend. This limited-time dark roast features a combination of heavy-bodied flavors with hints of caramel and chocolate and notes of cedar and citrus. With a dry, spicy finish, the mix is a cheery way to start the day or enjoy with a holiday meal or dessert.
Purchase four 22-count boxes of Caribou Coffee Reindeer Blend on Amazon for $56.94.
Peet's Coffee Holiday Blend
When it comes to Christmas coffee pods, Peet's Coffee is different from most brands. The roaster creates a new holiday blend every year, and the 2025 signature blend is a full-bodied dark roast with a medium to high brightness. As you sip on a fresh cup, you'll taste the deep flavor profile of smooth cocoa, jammed fruit, and warm spice.
Purchase the 10-count box of Peet's Coffee Holiday Blend on Amazon for $11.99 or the 22-count box for $12.62.
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. Santa's White Christmas
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. takes a different approach to its holiday blend. Rather than sticking with the classic cinnamon, ginger, or peppermint flavors of the season, Santa's White Christmas combines nuts, sweet caramel, and vanilla with coconut. The naturally and artificially flavored medium roast is the perfect option if you're looking for a rich and smooth brew that's aromatic and unforgettable.
Purchase the 100-count box of Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. Santa's White Christmas on Amazon for $79.95.
Tim Hortons Maple Flavored Coffee
As one of the Canadian foods and drinks that you can buy in the United States, Tim Hortons produces a line of premium-roasted coffee to get you going in the morning or keep up your energy through the afternoon. Its maple-flavored, medium-roast blend may be available all year, but it's also a great addition to your holiday variety of brews. With a sweet balance from the hint of maple syrup flavor and a smooth finish, it complements everything from roasted turkey and ham to sugar cookies.
Purchase the 12-count box of Tim Hortons Maple Flavored Coffee on Amazon for $11.49.
Dunkin' Polar Peppermint
You can't go wrong when you order a box of Dunkin' Polar Peppermint, also known as White Chocolate Peppermint. After all, it made our list of the best peppermint-flavored foods and drinks because it doesn't have the lingering synthetic aftertaste that some flavored coffees have. This limited-edition, naturally and artificially flavored blend combines the flavors of white chocolate and crushed peppermint candy that really pops when you add creamer or sweetener.
Purchase the 22-count box of Dunkin' Polar Peppermint on Amazon for $27.
Dunkin' Cinnamania
Another coffee that's available year-round, Dunkin' Cinnamania is a medium roast with natural and artificial flavors that make it taste like an old-fashioned cinnamon roll. That's exactly why it pairs so well with holiday foods, whether they're savory or sweet. If you're craving the flavor of freshly baked cinnamon goodies, these coffee pods are for you.
Purchase the 10-count box of Dunkin' Cinnamania on Amazon for $12.73.
Starbucks Holiday Blend
Every year, Starbucks rings in the holidays with a host of new items, but its Holiday Blend of coffee is a recurring favorite. That's because this roast has a medium body and brightness, and it's slightly sweet with notes of herbs and maple. Only available from October to January, it's a cheery addition to your variety of Christmas coffee pods.
Purchase the 22-count box of Starbucks Holiday Blend on Amazon for $15.24.