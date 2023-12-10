32 Of The Best Peppermint-Flavored Foods And Drinks Of 2023
As we shift from Thanksgiving to Christmas, pumpkin pie spice-flavored foods are slowly disappearing. In their place is what seems to be a seemingly endless parade of peppermint-flavored everything. From beverages to cookies to popcorn to ice cream, peppermint is everywhere and seems more popular than ever.
Indeed, according to Tastewise, the peppermint trend is no fad. Conversations surrounding the ingredient on social media are up by 21.74% from last year, with 7.82% of restaurants featuring a peppermint-flavored item on their menus. Snacks dominate among packaged foods, while vegan or plant-based items are in increasing demand.
All this shows from the diverse peppermint-flavored foods and drinks I have discovered and sampled this holiday season. As a chef, my focus in assessing this plethora of peppermint included aroma, texture, flavor, and overall appeal. I was acutely interested in how well the peppermint shone and what audience the specific food or beverage might appeal to. Read on for more on the best peppermint-flavored foods and drinks of 2023.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
1. Califia Farms Peppermint Mocha Latte
Califia Farms is a go-to for plant-based, dairy-free creamers and iced coffee, and this Peppermint Mocha Latte is no exception to this rule. It delivers in spades with an almost surprisingly potent aroma and flavor. When I first pulled off the cap, the chocolate-forward smell almost reminded me of spiked eggnog. I have no explanation for it, but I was not unhappy about it.
Its texture was creamy but not overly thick. Its flavor was cocoa forward, with coffee and peppermint being somewhat less pronounced. I enjoyed that this isn't a syrupy, sweet coffee drink. And while some may not generally enjoy almond milk, this beverage benefited from the almond flavor, which accented the bittersweet cocoa. The peppermint lingers in your mouth in the aftertaste. This is a very festive and eye-opening holiday drink.
2. Great Value Chocolate Mint Cereal
If the idea of mint-flavored cereal sounds unusual, it is a bit avant-garde in the most delicious way. This chocolate mint corn cereal from Walmart's Great Value brand is a delightful surprise. Its aroma is firmly candy cane and cocoa powder forward, which initially concerned me as I imagined the taste would be overpowering.
I need not have worried. This cereal has a similar look and texture to a Cheerio but with a sugary cocoa exterior coating that crunches in your mouth when you bite into the little orbs. Underneath the slightly minty chocolate, you taste the wholesome goodness of the corn cereal, which is pleasant and not overly sweet. And the best part? The taste is left behind in the milk of this cereal. It is like the best chocolate milk you have ever drank.
3. La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Latte
La Colombe means "the dove" in French, which is apropos as this coffee will have you flying high and free like a bird. This seasonal Peppermint Mocha Latte is a single-origin Brazilian cold brew coffee with 170 milligrams of caffeine. It is combined with low-fat milk, sugar, cocoa, peppermint extract, and the enzyme lactase, which makes these beverages lactose-free.
What caught me off guard was that this canned latte is lightly carbonated and fizzes festively when the can is opened. While the flavor is dominated by the coffee, the cocoa and peppermint sneak in, with a hint of sweetness balancing out the palate seamlessly. A subtle cocoa flavor lingers on your tongue after you swallow this drink. Though it is not as pepperminty as some other coffee beverages I sampled, the fizz makes this drink fabulous, fun, and unique.
4. Jimmy John's Peppermint Chocolate Cookie
I always knew that Jimmy John's made high-quality sandwiches. What I was not anticipating was finding one of the better cookies I have eaten in my lifetime there. This Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookie is the ultimate in a tender, chewy, soft cookie. It is large, with big hunks of candy cane dotting the dark chocolate cookie dough.
The cookie flavor is rich and not particularly sweet, allowing the dark chocolate to shine through. The candy canes are pungent, but, in this case, they make sense and are harmoniously incorporated. If you happen to be stopping at Jimmy John's for a sandwich this time of year, don't miss the chance to pick up one of these cookies. You won't be disappointed. Pro tip: They are so moist that they will last a couple of days, so you can split the cookie in half and enjoy it twice.
5. Bobo's Peppermint Brownie Oat Bite
Bobo's Peppermint Brownie Oat Bite is one of the more subtle of the seasonally flavored treats I sampled. These oat snacks tend to be denser, rife with whole grain oats and chocolate almond butter as a binder. Oats dominate the aroma. While the texture is chewy, it is a touch dry — nothing that couldn't be fixed by dunking this into a cup of hot coffee or glass of milk.
The flavor of this snack is a chocolate lover's delight, with the chocolate almond butter, chocolate chips, and bittersweet cocoa powder all contributing to the overall flavor profile. What was missing was any hint of sweetness, which I do not mind. I also found the peppermint extract to be very mild. This snack is for you if you want a mellow peppermint flavor in a filling bite that will satiate your chocolate cravings.
6. Ghirardelli Chocolate Peppermint Bark
Ghirardelli's Chocolate Peppermint Bark is a classic sweet treat I have been eating for a long time. It comes with a sense of deep nostalgia imparting that "home for the holidays" feeling when you bite into a square of the luxurious, premium chocolate laced with crushed candy cane bits.
The aroma is that of a traditional red and white candy cane. This bar has a snappy texture indicative of finely crafted chocolate with chewy, toothsome candy pieces punctuated throughout. The flavor is not overly sweet and is well-balanced between the white chocolate and the peppermint. The peppermint is refreshing, invigorating, and festive. I recommend savoring each square, allowing the chocolate to begin melting slightly on your tongue as it warms up, even though one could eat this whole bar in one sitting without question.
7. Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha
Like all of Coffee Mate's products, this peppermint mocha creamer is twice as rich as milk. Its full-bodied texture luxuriously blends into coffee like a dream, with rich chocolate aromas awakened from the moment the creamer is heated through. The peppermint flavor is less assertive but present. It is milder than other peppermint-flavored foods and beverages but is nicely balanced by the chocolate.
This creamer has a refreshing quality to it that brightens your coffee cup with holiday cheer. It is not overly sweet, so it will not mask any slightly smoky and bitter notes of a strong cup of joe. Among flavored creamers, this one ranks near the top of my favorites, having more of an authentic flavor profile that does not taste artificial.
8. Sunbelt Bakery Peppermint Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bar
The Peppermint Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars from Sunbelt Bakery are the perfect breakfast or snack bar for the holiday season. Each bar contains chocolate and peppermint-flavored chips. The aroma of these bars is predominantly that of granola with notes of candy cane. The texture is like a combination of Rice Krispies Treats and oatmeal.
Its flavor has the sweetness of honey combined with potent candy cane elements. Granola does come through, with hints of chocolate trailing behind. That said, the peppermint is the star. It lingers for quite a while after you swallow a bite. The best description for this bar is a marriage between a candy cane and an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. If you love the nostalgia of candy canes dangling on the Christmas tree, you will jump for joy at these granola bars.
9. Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs has been making premium, luxury ice cream since 1960, and we were excited to see they offer a limited-edition Peppermint Bark flavored bar and tub of ice cream. The bar and tub feature a decadent white chocolate ice cream punctuated with peppermint bark and candy cane tidbits. The bar has the bonus of being enveloped in a luxurious dark chocolate blanket.
Both the bar and the ice cream are perfect. The ice cream is velvety, smooth, and not overly sweet. The slightly bitter dark chocolate balances out the refreshing candy cane chunks, which deliver a crunchy, toothsome texture in every delectable bite. There are just enough little bits to be noticeable but not overkill. I can't wait to have some more of these sweet treats.
10. McDonald's Peppermint Mocha
I ordered the McDonald's Iced Peppermint Mocha without whipped cream to appreciate the full flavor of the chocolate peppermint syrup. The initial aroma of this drink was all coffee. Then, I noticed that the chocolate syrup had settled onto the bottom of the cup, so I stirred it well to combine the ingredients thoroughly. After doing so, the peppermint immediately came through, so I recommend giving this drink a good stir before diving in.
I was pleasantly surprised at how good this coffee drink was. It was not cloyingly sweet, and the peppermint syrup did not overwhelm the coffee. This was perhaps somewhat more potent than other peppermint coffee drinks I sampled but in a good way. If strong coffee with a notable peppermint flavor is your jam, this is the drink for you. And as a bonus, you cannot beat the price.
11. Van Leeuwen Peppermint Stick French Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen got its start on the streets of New York City in 2008, and its French-style ice cream loaded with high-quality eggs is now available in grocery stores nationwide. Van Leeuwen's limited-edition Peppermint Stick flavor is not just good — it's fabulous. The creamy delight is generously dotted with chunks of candy cane, giving the otherwise off-white-hued treat a pink and white speckled visage.
Peppermint does not take a backseat to any other flavor in this ice cream. You will taste the bold, bright flavor in every festive bite thanks to the liberal use of peppermint extract and oil. In fact, after just one big taste of this ice cream, I was convinced my breath could instantaneously turn the entire kitchen into a winter wonderland. This treat is for those who enjoy bold, in-your-face peppermint flavor.
12. Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate Bomb
The Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate Bomb looks like a Christmas ornament. Its festive two-tone milk and white chocolate exterior is dipped into crushed candy canes. It comes in a cute red box that looks like a present you could wrap and put under the tree to surprise your cocoa-loving friends and family.
This was my first experience with a chocolate bomb, so I was unsure what to expect. I used hot water and was initially underwhelmed with the lack of an explosive effect. Within 30 seconds, the bomb started to melt, and all the little marshmallows popped out of the center of it. This was delightfully fun and tapped into my giddy inner child. The cocoa itself is tasty but not overly chocolate or peppermint forward. Frankly, that matters less than the overall presentation and entertainment factor, which is a festive change of pace.
13. My/Mochi Cool Peppermint
My/Mochi Cool Peppermint is a seasonal flavor that packs all the delicious punch of peppermint-flavored ice cream with candy cane bits and tucks them delicately into a delicate, airy envelope of rice dough for the perfect one-bite sweet treat. Like many of My/Mochi's flavors, the ice cream is not overly sweet and is tempered by the chewiness of the dough.
Though the number of candy cane chunks in the actual treat I tasted was fewer than what is depicted on the image on the front of the box, that was just fine. There was more than enough peppermint flavor to get the point across without it being overkill. It was well-balanced and had just enough of that toothsome intrigue to make these festive and flavorful.
14. Dunkin' Polar Peppermint Coffee
Let me be the first to say that I generally do not love flavored coffee. Most have a synthetic aftertaste that lingers unpleasantly for quite a while. This was not the case with the Dunkin' Polar Peppermint coffee. This blend infuses the flavors of white chocolate and peppermint into the coffee. While the flavors are artificial, the taste is anything but.
Though this coffee is not the most potent roast, it is pleasant, not bitter, and has a smooth aftertaste. Though I initially did not taste the peppermint all that much, when I added sweetener, it popped right out. It is mild and infuses that quintessential cooling element common with peppermint. With a touch of creamer, this Dunkin' brew is a winner. I cannot wait to drink another hot cup on a cold, snowy morning during the holiday season.
15. Blue Diamond Almonds Peppermint Cocoa
These Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa almonds are the ultimate habit-forming snack you can feel good about eating. The highest-quality California-grown almonds are lightly dusted with cocoa and a hint of peppermint flavoring. The aroma of these almonds is light mint from the moment you peel back the vacuum-sealed protective foil.
Their texture remains crunchy despite the exterior coating, which can often detract from the almond. In this case, it does not. These snacks have a hint of sweetness, with the mint imparting a cooling sensation in the background. Neither the peppermint nor the sweet cocoa distracts from the almonds, as it should be. The flavorings enhance the almonds rather than shadowing their inherent goodness.
16. Starbucks Peppermint Mocha
Starbucks is no stranger to holiday-themed beverages. It introduced its peppermint mocha in 2002, and the drink remains one of its more popular seasonal sippers. While I initially ordered the hot peppermint mocha, they accidentally got my order wrong, so I sampled both, which was quite instructive.
The hot mocha was delightful, with the peppermint and chocolate in harmonious balance with the coffee. While Starbucks coffee tends to be strong, it did not overwhelm the other flavors in this beverage, allowing the subtle notes of peppermint to shine through.
The chocolate in the iced iteration was not completely melted, which did not facilitate the flavors blending as thoroughly. This made the coffee more potent, pushing the peppermint into the background. If you prefer more chocolate peppermint flavor, order the hot versus the iced. If you want a coffee-forward drink, the iced might be more your speed.
17. Wendy's Peppermint Frosty
The iconic bubblegum-hued Peppermint Frosty from Wendy's is a seasonal treat that will warm your heart with its cooling, minty flavor. There is no denying that a smooth, creamy Frosty hits your sweet spot. The treat has been on the menu since 1969 and is almost a cross between whipped cream and ice cream. It is lighter and fluffier than ice cream and not quite as sweet.
In this iteration, the peppermint is suitably present but not overwhelming. The aroma is predominantly vanilla, but the peppermint sneaks as it coats your tongue. If you typically enjoy dipping salty fries into your frosty, you might want to skip it this time and let the festive flavors shine through. Alternatively, try this treat alongside the Classic Chocolate Frosty for a combination that will knock your socks off.
18. Delysia Chocolatier Peppermint Drinking Chocolate
This supremely rich, indulgent Peppermint Drinking Chocolate is the product of Delysia Chocolatier. The Austin-based company is helmed by the award-winning chocolatier Nicole Patel. This elegant drink combines 34% Belgian white and dark chocolate with peppermint for a refreshing and relaxing drinking experience.
The aroma of this beverage is intensely dark chocolate forward. Its flavor is deeply bittersweet, with hints of almost a saltiness cutting through the slightly cooling peppermint. This drink is quite thick and has very little extra sugar added. It is a sophisticated beverage for a grown-up palate. This is likely not the drink you will want to serve to kids or those who dislike dark chocolate. For those who do enjoy dark chocolate, it is a revelatory experience and one that I was intrigued by.
19. Good & Gather Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix
Good & Gather is the Target store brand. Its Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix is a good buy for eight packets of quality hot chocolate. Again, the recommendation on the packet suggests mixing the blend with milk. I decided to use hot water to get a thorough flavor profile of the mix itself. The aroma of this peppermint cocoa was somewhat less assertively that of chocolate and more peppermint forward than others I sampled.
This cocoa is rich and slightly more of a milky chocolate flavor. It is also somewhat sweeter. For those wanting more of a potent peppermint taste, this cocoa delivers. It is well balanced with equal parts chocolate and peppermint. While that is less my cup of cocoa, it will likely be popular with many, especially when mixed with hot milk.
20. Choceur Dark Chocolate Peppermint Marshmallows
A lucky Aldi find was the Choceur Dark Chocolate Peppermint Marshmallows. These dark chocolate-covered minty green marshmallows are marvelous. Their aroma is not particularly distinct, but the second you bite into them, you know you are experiencing something gourmet.
The firm, snappy texture of the dark chocolate exterior is beautifully juxtaposed with the soft, fluffy marshmallow center. The mint is quite potent but is well balanced by the chocolate. These treats are sweet but not cloying. These would make amazing festive s'mores sandwiched with crispy graham crackers. Alternatively, try dunking them into hot coffee for a refreshing and invigorating morning pick-me-up.
21. Clancy's Peppermint Pretzel Stars
Clancy's Peppermint Pretzel Stars is an Aldi find that I welcomed. I enjoy sweet and savory mash-ups, and this snack fits the bill. While the aroma was not overtly peppermint forward, crushed candy cane bits are visible. The texture of this snack is crunchy on the interior, with a creamy exterior layer punctuated by the chewy little candy cane bites.
The flavor is balanced ideally between the salty pretzel, slightly sweet coating, and bright candy canes. If I had but one word to describe these snacks, I'd call them addictive. The only negative thing I will say is that the stars themselves did not resemble the perfect shape on the packaging. They were like slightly flattened stars. It did not matter as this did not impact the flavor or texture.
22. Clancy's Peppermint Flavored Kettle Corn
Clancy's Peppermint Flavored Kettle Corn was another Aldi find that broke up the parade of sweet treats with something sweet and savory. The aroma was not reminiscent of peppermint but was more redolent of good-quality popcorn. The texture of this kettle corn was chewy on the interior and had a slightly crunchy exterior that was almost like a candy coating.
The flavor of these was a nice juxtaposition between sweet and salty with ever so slight a hint of peppermint peeking through. The peppermint appeared more like a tingling sensation on your tongue than a flavor component. Nonetheless, I loved this popcorn. Again, I'd say it is habit-forming.
23. Blue Bunny Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
You will be hopping out of excitement when you taste this cotton candy-colored Peppermint Stick ice cream from Blue Bunny. The moderately sweet ice cream is permeated with both red and green candy cane chunks. Unlike some of the other items I sampled with bits of candy that can be crushed into them, these chunks were less toothsome and more melted into the overall texture, making the flavor of this ice cream more well-balanced.
The texture of this ice cream is smooth and creamy, if not slightly thicker than some of the others I had the chance to eat. I also noticed a distinct tanginess, likely resulting from the buttermilk in this recipe. This is a tasty, consistent-quality sweet treat that the whole family will love.
24. Clif Bar Peppermint White Chocolate
With 11 grams of protein, the Clif Bar Peppermint White Chocolate variety will provide the energy boost you need to fuel you, pre- or post-workout. This bar laces organic oats with white chocolate and peppermint flavoring.
Though we can't determine what kind of peppermint is added, the aroma and flavor of this bar are distinctly that of a candy cane. It is crunchy, chewy, and has a firm yet supple texture. The peppermint initially masks the oats, but they peek out toward the end after you chew the bar a bit. The aftertaste is oat forward. This treat is great for those who love a distinct candy cane flavor.
25. Evolved Organic Double Chocolate Peppermint Cups
Evolved Double Chocolate Peppermint Cups are the next generation of sweet treats. These dark chocolate treats filled with fudgy peppermint cream are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, paleo, and made with all organic ingredients. They are gently sweetened with coconut sugar, giving them a distinctly nutty flavor profile that is not overly sweet.
The texture of these chocolates is slightly snappy yet smooth, the way fine chocolate should be. They have a bittersweet dark chocolate aroma that carries into the taste. This is a treat for those who prefer dark chocolate and are not seeking a particularly aggressive peppermint flavor. The peppermint is there but is more of an accent. This is a sophisticated, elegant, grown-up chocolate for a discerning palate.
26. Dolcezza King Leo Peppermint Gelato
D.C.-based Dolcezza makes award-winning gelato in seasonal flavors using the freshest local ingredients. Its gelato has half the fat and calories of ice cream and is much richer because it has less air whipped into it. This is immediately apparent when you begin to dive into the container of its King Leo Peppermint variety. Initially, the spoon stood straight up in the tub until it started to warm a bit, allowing the creaminess of the gelato to shine through.
The flavor of this gelato was sweet but not cloying, with chunks of bittersweet chocolate and crunchy candy cane pieces punctuating every bite. This gelato was unbelievably well crafted, with flavors and textures perfectly balanced and executed. I'd give this product a solid A grade, and I look forward to sampling some of the other flavors from this brand.
27. Sweet Loren's Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough
The seasonally available Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough from Sweet Loren's is not just a tasty plant-based cookie ... it is a great cookie, period. These sweet treats are ready in just minutes straight from the freezer. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, but not flavor-free.
I baked them until they were barely set. The result was a chewy, moist cookie versus a crunchy cookie. You can bake them however you prefer them. While the aroma of these cookies baking in the oven would have you believe they will be aggressively minty flavored, they are not. The dark chocolate is the star, with the peppermint accenting it. These cookies are subtle, well-balanced, and not overly sweet. You would never know they are gluten-free if you hadn't read the packaging.
28. 34 Degrees Chocolate Peppermint Sweet Crisps
The Chocolate Peppermint Sweet Crisps from 34 Degrees are advertised as sweet like a cookie and crisp like a cracker. They are all that and more. The best way to describe these is like a minty chocolate permutation of a thin vanilla wafer. Its texture is just crunchy enough to be satiating while still being delicate.
Their aroma is assertively that of cocoa paired with peppermint. While the flavor was less potently peppermint forward, this wasn't a deal breaker. I appreciated the subtlety of the taste, which is not super sweet. I'd call these crisps Christmas-like. They embody a mug of hot cocoa with a candy cane dunked into it, infusing the whole thing with just a hint of that cooling flavor.
29. Great Value Holiday Peppermint Brownie Mix
As a brownie snob, I tend to shy away from box mixes, but the Great Value Holiday Peppermint Brownie Mix intrigued me, so I picked one up. From the moment I cut the container open, the aroma of peppermint was potent. The batter came together quickly, with just a couple of eggs, some oil, and milk. (You can use water instead of milk.) I ended up baking the brownies just a few minutes less than the recipe suggests, as I enjoy them on the fudgy side.
Once the brownies were cooled, I cut into them and was shocked at how moist and tender they were. They were not cakey like I anticipated but more chewy, like ones I baked from scratch. The flavor was rich, bittersweet chocolate with delicate peppermint pleasantly punctuating the brownies. They were sweet but not cloying. I give these an enthusiastic A+ grade and will be stocking up on them.
30. Starbucks Hot Cocoa Peppermint
Starbucks may be known for coffee, but its line of hot cocoa mixes is quite popular. This peppermint-flavored mix caught our attention because nothing says Christmas like a hot cup of cocoa with marshmallows. While you can make cocoa using hot water or milk, the instructions on these packets recommend using milk. As a rebel and someone wanting to assess the actual flavor of the blend, I used water.
I was instantly impressed by the assertive, dark chocolate aroma. The flavor of this cocoa was bittersweet and rich, even with water. The peppermint was present but not super potent. There was sugar in the mix, but it was modest, making this a hot cocoa mix for dark chocolate lovers. The aftertaste of this cocoa had the quintessential cool sensation on your throat that you expect from candy canes.
31. Luna Chocolate Peppermint Stick
This Luna bar is my go-to for a quick snack or pre-workout pick-me-up. This is a low-glycemic index treat with 8 grams of protein and only 8 grams of sugar. The Chocolate Peppermint Stick variety infuses Christmas into my mouth and the gym with chunks of candy cane paired with rich, dark chocolate and organic rolled oats.
A candy cane aroma permeated the room when the foil came off this bar. The texture of this snack is chewy, crispy, and crunchy, with the bits of candy cane generously spread throughout. The balance between the chocolate and peppermint is a bit more tempered in this snack, even though it is not overly sweet. The aftertaste is solidly that of candy cane. This snack will perk up your taste buds and awaken your whole body.
32. Milano Slices Peppermint
These svelte Milano Slices are heavenly. They combine the classic crispy wafer-like Milano cookie with a topping of luxurious chocolate, brittle toffee, nutty almond chunks, salty pretzel bites, and bits of crunchy candy cane for a complex textural party that will feel like a Christmas tree exploded in your mouth, sans the pine needles.
Its aroma is distinctly chocolate forward. The flavor is surprisingly well balanced and nuanced, with all the elements bouncing off each other, delivering notes of sweet, salty, savory, and the refreshing cooling sensation of the candy cane pieces. Though I anticipated the candy canes to dominate the cookie, they did not. This is a marvelous sweet treat for the sophisticated palate.