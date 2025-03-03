6 Canadian Foods And Drinks That You Can Buy In The US

If you live in the United States but want to support the "Buy Canadian" movement amping up across social media platforms in early 2025 — a response to U.S.-imposed tariffs — it might not be as easy as you think to determine which foods and drinks are made and sold by Canadian-based companies. Fortunately, there's a way to tell which foods and drinks are truly Canadian.

Two of the most important labels that you can look for on the packaging are "Product of Canada," — which means that most of the ingredients came from the country and that most of the processing and labor occurred there — and "Made in Canada" — which means that final processing of the foods and drinks occurred in the country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency encourages businesses to add qualifying statements with the latter, such as "Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients," to provide more detail to consumers. Some other labels to look for include "Canned in Canada," "Packaged in Canada," and "Prepared in Canada."

While the trade tariffs with Canada could impact your grocery bill if or when they're officially put in place, the assurance of knowing that you're supporting those companies and getting quality products in return is well worth it. You can get started with this list of foods and drinks that are made and processed by Canada-based businesses and sold in the United States.