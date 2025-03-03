6 Canadian Foods And Drinks That You Can Buy In The US
If you live in the United States but want to support the "Buy Canadian" movement amping up across social media platforms in early 2025 — a response to U.S.-imposed tariffs — it might not be as easy as you think to determine which foods and drinks are made and sold by Canadian-based companies. Fortunately, there's a way to tell which foods and drinks are truly Canadian.
Two of the most important labels that you can look for on the packaging are "Product of Canada," — which means that most of the ingredients came from the country and that most of the processing and labor occurred there — and "Made in Canada" — which means that final processing of the foods and drinks occurred in the country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency encourages businesses to add qualifying statements with the latter, such as "Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients," to provide more detail to consumers. Some other labels to look for include "Canned in Canada," "Packaged in Canada," and "Prepared in Canada."
While the trade tariffs with Canada could impact your grocery bill if or when they're officially put in place, the assurance of knowing that you're supporting those companies and getting quality products in return is well worth it. You can get started with this list of foods and drinks that are made and processed by Canada-based businesses and sold in the United States.
Tim Hortons coffee
Founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey star Tim Hortons, this is a popular coffee and donut brand among our northern neighbors. To this day, the company uses the same recipe to roast a unique combination of Arabica coffee beans one batch at a time. The result is coffee that's balanced and smooth yet complex and rich in flavor. The master blenders and baristas are even known to create interesting concoctions, such as the buffalo-flavored latte that rocked the fast-food world in 2017.
If you don't have easy access to one of Tim Hortons' cafes and bakery spots, which are only located in 15 states, you can make the delicious cup of joe at home instead. Tim Hortons Original Blend Ground Coffee and Tim Hortons Original Blend Single-Serve K-Cup Pods — as well as other blends — are available in-store or online from major retailers like Costco, Ingles, Publix, ShopRite, Target, and Walmart.
Breton crackers
You may have seen the Breton brand of crackers in your store and not even realized that it's from a Canadian company. These crispy snacks were launched in 1982 as the flagship cracker brand for Dare Foods, a family-owned company established in 1889 and headquartered in Ontario. Within a few years of the launch, Breton and its companion brands were introduced to the United States.
What makes Breton crackers so special is that they're made with Certified plant-based and non-GMO project-verified ingredients, so you don't have to worry about artificial substitutes, and they're even dairy-free. The original and sesame crackers are made with nutrient-dense wheat germ, and the Breton multigrain crackers contain a proprietary blend of 10 grains. The brand makes amazing gluten-free options, too: Daily Meal tried 10 gluten-free cracker brands, and the best one was Breton Crackers, gluten-free herb & garlic. These products, as well as Breton water crackers and Breton bites, are available from retailers like Food Lion, Ingles, Kroger, Lowes Foods, Publix, and Walmart.
Clearly Canadian sparkling water
With a mission to "breathe new life" into sparkling water, The Clearly Food & Beverage Company — which also brought us the Orbitz discontinued soda we aren't getting back — created a premium sparkling water with bold flavor: Clearly Canadian. And the term "bold" is no joke here. When it was brought to the United States in the 1990s, this glass-bottled beverage was the complete opposite of the light, barely there flavor typical of other sparkling water brands. The flavor remains just as fruity and delicious today even though the brand's ownership changed hands in 2012.
Among the original lineup, personal favorites Clearly Canadian Mountain Blackberry and Clearly Canadian Wild Cherry are accompanied by Summer Strawberry, Orchard Peach, and Country Raspberry flavors. On top of that, the drinks only contain natural ingredients: Canadian spring water, pure cane sugar, natural fruit essences, and citric acid. The brand also offers a line of Zero Sugar sparkling waters — sweetened with a proprietary blend of Stevia instead of sugar — and a line of Clearly Sparkling (no flavor) and Essence sparkling waters (no sweeteners). You can find them in Food Lion, Ingles, Lowes Foods, Publix, ShopRite, and Walmart.
Clark Foods baked beans
Canned baked beans have a long history, as do those made by Clark Foods, which was established in 1877. As a division of Canada's Cordon Bleu since 1933, this Canadian-grown brand produces private-label products for local retailers and co-manufactures original flavors and new recipes for the United States. The Clark line of baked beans particularly grabs your attention because it goes beyond the typical tomato and pork flavors, achieving a new level of savory and sweet combinations.
Clark baked beans are available in Apple Bacon, Mesquite, Buffalo Style, Chili Lime, Maple Chipotle, Peach Honey Habanero, and Root Beer varieties. Nearly all of the ingredients come from Canadian producers. They're available at Hannaford, ShopRite, Strack & Van Til, and some Associated Grocers of New England and Market District locations. In addition to its baked beans, you might also find Clark Foods chili sauces, condensed soups, gravies, and meat spreads from these and other American retailers.
Crown Royal whiskies
Crown Royal's Canadian whiskies look like an obvious choice, but did you know that any whisky with the word "Canadian" next to it must be made entirely in Canada — from the mashing to the aging? While many brands are available in the United States, this one leads the charge by far, selling about 7 million cases in 2023 compared to the 1.6 million sold by the second-most popular brand, Black Velvet. That same year, it was hard to miss the brand's interesting television ads, like the Crown Royal Super Bowl commercial that revealed foods you had no idea were invented in Canada — i.e., canola oil, Hawaiian pizza, instant potatoes, and peanut butter.
Plus, Crown Royal makes a Canadian whisky for every palate — from the Signature Series Fine De Luxe and Northern Harvest Rye to the Master Series Single Malt and 31 Year Old. The flavored series is a personal favorite, particularly the limited-edition Blackberry, which is infused with fresh blackberries for a boldness that really shines and complements the vanilla notes in the whisky, pairing perfectly with the smokiness of barbecue. On top of that, the brand has a line of ready-to-drink whisky beverages in cans. The availability of these products at your local liquor store depends on its willingness to stock them, but you may be able to order them online depending on your state's liquor laws.
Yummy Dino Buddies chicken breast nuggets
Since their invention (likely in 1963), chicken nuggets have become a common staple in U.S. households. Perhaps you've picked up the Yummy Dino Buddies brand from your grocer's frozen food section without knowing that it comes from Maxi Canada Inc., which is headquartered in Quebec. It has been making an original recipe of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets since 1998. It never mechanically separates the chicken, and it doesn't add any artificial flavors, ingredients, or preservatives. Prior to packaging, the nuggets are flash-fried to set the breading and then baked until fully cooked.
Over the years, Yummy Dino Buddies has added whole grain, meatless, gluten-free, and organic options to its product lineup. Alphabet shapes are available, too. The packaging comes with a variety of heating instructions, so it's possible to microwave the frozen chicken nuggets without making them soggy. And, while Yummy Dino Buddies are marketed toward kids, the young hearts at Daily Meal noted in a ranking of the best frozen chicken nuggets that the gluten-free selection is particularly terrific. The dino-shaped and fry-shaped options come out of the air fryer crispy (after an additional two minutes than the package instructions) and mouthwatering delicious when dipped in a mixture of honey and hot sauce. You can find them at your local stores, such as Hannaford, Kroger, Publix, Shoppers Food, Target, or Walmart.