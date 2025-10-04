12 Best Travel Coffee Mugs You Can Buy On Amazon For $20 Or Less
Drinking coffee is an essential part of many people's morning routines. Thanks to busy days and work schedules, however, we sometimes have to take those coffees on the go. If you want to save some money, the best way to do this is to make your coffee at home — which means that you're going to need a reliable, reusable travel coffee mug.
If you don't already have one that you love, you can find plenty of fun options on Amazon. In fact, there are so many great choices there that picking the right one can easily get overwhelming. That's why we've put together a list of some of the best — and, most importantly, affordable — travel coffee mugs that are available through the online retailer. Each one is $20 or less, so you don't have to break the bank to invest in this staple item. This will, in turn, save you plenty of money in the long run since you'll be making all of your morning coffee at home.
YETI Rambler 10-ounce tumbler
Yeti is a recognizable brand for reusable drinkware — we even have a whole guide comparing Yeti and Stanley tumblers. If you typically spring for the Yeti brand, you'll be happy to know that you can easily purchase its 10-ounce Rambler tumbler on Amazon. It's made with stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation, and its design prevents exterior condensation. The best part? It's only $20 (though it's on sale for $15 as of this writing). As a bonus, it comes in a wide array of colors, such as Baby Pink, Sagebrush Green, and Wild Vine Red.
Contigo Superior 2.0 Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Handle
If you prefer your travel mug with a handle, then this option is for you. Contigo's stainless steel travel mug is priced at just $20.49, or $13.99 while it's on sale. It has a leak-proof lid, double-wall insulation to keep your drink super hot (or cold), and a size that fits in most cup holders. Plus, you can put it in the dishwasher to make cleaning easier — just make sure to avoid overcrowding, the dishwasher mistake that's keeping your dishes from getting clean. This mug is currently available in the three colors: Sake (black), Dark Ice (gray), and Juniper (teal).
CS COSDDI 12-ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
This option, CS COSDDI's 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler, is one of the most affordable choices on this list at just $12.99, which is about the same price as two or three coffees from a café. If you catch it on sale, it's even cheaper at just $8.54. It's may be on the smaller side, but 12 ounces is more than enough for one coffee, and the cup won't be too bulky. It has a leak-proof lid and insulation, plus it comes in a wide variety of aesthetically pleasing color options — like dark green, lavender, and even a blue-white ombre — so your coffee will always have an eye-catching vessel.
DUBUXW 12-ounce Insulated Coffee Tumbler with Flip Lid
Another super affordable option, this 12-ounce coffee tumbler from DUBUXW is just $9.99, even without a sale. Alternatively, you could get the 17-ounce option for just a few more bucks at $12.99. It's designed with the classic to-go cup look, which will give your coffee an elevated feel, like it came from a coffee shop instead of your own kitchen — who says your pumpkin spice latte has to come from Starbucks? This mug comes in 17 colors, such as Lavender, Turquoise, and Light Blue, as well as simpler colors like White and Black. Just like all the others on this list, it's leak-proof and insulated to give you the best on-the-go coffee experience.
ALOUFEA 12-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle
This ALOUFEA travel mug is another 12-ounce option, but this one has a handle, which may be a non-negotiable for some coffee drinkers. It comes in an array of colors, such as Black, Rose Gold, and Army Green. It's leak-proof, made of stainless steel, and claims to keep drinks hot for three hours (or cold for nine hours). As for the price, it's just $12.99, or $10.99 while on sale. This pick is perfect for a camping weekend to keep all of your drinks hot, whether you're making your morning coffee or an evening mug of the world's best hot chocolate to enjoy by the fire.
TOURIT 16-ounce Travel Coffee Mug
If you love a good ombre design, then this 16-ounce travel coffee mug from TOURIT is for you. It comes in four gorgeous ombre colors: Light Khaki, Black, Lilac, and Rose. If you love taking aesthetically pleasing coffee photos complete with latte art, this may just be the perfect mug for you (just be aware that stunning latte art comes down to the type of milk you use). The tumbler's insulation keeps drinks hot for eight hours or cold for 16 hours, and it's also dishwasher-safe. It costs $16.99, but you may be able to get it for a few bucks cheaper if you catch it on sale (though the exact sale price depends on the color).
Konokyo Insulated Tumbler with Lid and 2 Straws
Just like a handle is a must-have for some coffee drinkers, a straw is essential for others, especially if you're someone who enjoys drinking iced coffee year-round. This 18-ounce insulated tumbler from Konokyo is designed to be used with a straw, and it even comes with an extra one to add to your collection. The tumbler is also spill-proof, dishwasher-safe, and fits most cupholders. There are 10 colors for you to choose from, including Pastel Sunset, Cherry, and Lavender Green. Plus, this tumbler comes in five different sizes, from 18 ounces to 34 ounces, with prices ranging from $14.47 to $17.78.
MEZMUT 20-ounce Coffee Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Here we have another option that comes with a straw. Actually, this 20-ounce travel coffee mug from MEZMUT comes with two different straws — one straight and one curved (both stainless steel) — as well as a straw cleaner. It's also leak-proof, has double-wall insulation, and comes in a variety of colors. It happens to be the most affordable option on this list at just $8.39, so you may even want to buy a couple of different colors to match your mood each day — perhaps a classic color, like White or Black, paired with a fun, bolder color like the Pink-Green or Sky Blue.
Keurig Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Travel Mug
Keurig fans, rejoice. While best known for its coffee makers, Keurig also sells a 12-ounce stainless steel insulated travel coffee mug. While these coffee machines may be expensive (mostly due to their highly efficient design), its travel mug is pretty affordable at just $9.99. It's designed to fit under any Keurig coffee machine, so, when making your morning brew, you don't have to worry about transferring it to the to-go mug. The lid is leak-proof and dishwasher-safe, though the cup itself is hand-wash only.
Contigo Byron 2.0 16-ounce Travel Mug
This Contigo travel mug is 16 ounces and features a sleek design. It's priced at $17.99, or $14.99 if you catch it on sale. The mug's insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours (in this case, six hours for hot, 12 hours for cold), so it will keep your homemade coffee at its best, which is important for anyone who's put in work to upgrade their morning coffee. It has a leak-proof lid and fits in most cupholders. It's currently available in two colors: Dark Blue and Black.
Ello Ogden 16-ounce BPA-Free Ceramic Travel Mug with Lid
This ceramic, 16-ounce travel coffee mug from Ello features a fun, crosshatch design that comes in either blue or black. The design isn't just aesthetically pleasing, though — it's meant to give you a comfortable hold on the cup. Its silicone base also acts as a built-in coaster so you don't have to worry about leaving rings on furniture. While the interior is made of ceramic, the exterior has an insulated silicone sleeve to keep drinks hot. This Ello coffee mug is priced at $16.99.
Ello Arabica 14-ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Our last option on this list is for anyone who just wants a simple, on-the-go coffee cup that gets the job done. This Ello travel mug features a sleek, straightforward design in a deep black hue, but if you want a bit of color, there's also a rose gold option. Plus, it has all of the features you could ask for in a travel coffee mug: insulated, leak-proof, cupholder-friendly, and affordable at just $16.99. With a classic, reliable travel mug like this one, all you'll have to worry about each morning is what kind of coffee you're in the mood for, whether that's a simple cold brew, a coffee coconut bliss smoothie, or a homemade Dunkin' brown sugar caramel latte.