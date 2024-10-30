Starbucks Is Ringing In The 2024 Holidays With A Host Of New Items
As fall reaches its crescendo, Starbucks is giving us a taste of the next season with its just-released preview of holiday gifts, drinkware, and grocery items. All the hits needed to ring in the holidays at home or in the stores are included, and some new items are joining in the fun this year. We have yet to get a glimpse at the in-store items, but after Starbucks' hit fall menu, expectations are high! The gifts and drinkware will be available on November 7, 2024, along with its holiday menu, while you can find grocery items in-store or on the Starbucks website now.
Now, you can make some of your Starbucks holiday favorites at home with the new Vanilla & Chocolate Cold Brew Concentrate, Non-Dairy Sugar Cookie Latte creamer, and Peppermint Mocha Flavored creamer. The coffee chain's Holiday Blend, Gingerbread and Peppermint coffees, and the rest of the regular seasonal flavors will return. So, even if you can't make it into your local shop, you'll still be able to enjoy some of our favorite seasonal Starbucks drinks like its Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino and Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso.
Festive mugs, tumblers, and cups for home
While we eagerly await Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day, the company has released a look at its other holiday merchandise coming out on November 7, 2024. If anything catches your eye, hurry into a Starbucks because seasonal merchandise will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.
Coming soon are some fun new sparkling gemstone cold cups (also available in playful, smaller versions as keychains or ornaments), a candy twist mug, and a jade green studded tumbler inspired by the color of fir trees. There are also some fun hot tumblers, including one with festive boughs of holly that glow in the dark and a line with swirling, ornate designs that change color when it's filled with your favorite hot beverage. For the Starbucks lover in your life who wants to pick out their mug, a new line of gift cards complete with holiday scenes such as stockings on a mantle, a reindeer with ornaments in their antlers, and a penguin on a sled will be available.