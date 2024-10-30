Starbucks Is Ringing In The 2024 Holidays With A Host Of New Items

As fall reaches its crescendo, Starbucks is giving us a taste of the next season with its just-released preview of holiday gifts, drinkware, and grocery items. All the hits needed to ring in the holidays at home or in the stores are included, and some new items are joining in the fun this year. We have yet to get a glimpse at the in-store items, but after Starbucks' hit fall menu, expectations are high! The gifts and drinkware will be available on November 7, 2024, along with its holiday menu, while you can find grocery items in-store or on the Starbucks website now.

Now, you can make some of your Starbucks holiday favorites at home with the new Vanilla & Chocolate Cold Brew Concentrate, Non-Dairy Sugar Cookie Latte creamer, and Peppermint Mocha Flavored creamer. The coffee chain's Holiday Blend, Gingerbread and Peppermint coffees, and the rest of the regular seasonal flavors will return. So, even if you can't make it into your local shop, you'll still be able to enjoy some of our favorite seasonal Starbucks drinks like its Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino and Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso.