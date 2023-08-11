13 Popular 1980s Foods People Are Eating Again

One of the true superstars of the '80s culinary scene, blackened fish became a national sensation when first introduced to diners in New Orleans. A creation of renowned Louisiana native Chef Paul Prudhomme, the dish would inspire an entire wave of Cajun and Creole-fusion dishes and a massive trend of blackening seafood.

Prudhomme created the blackening technique by dipping redfish in melted butter, and coating it with a generous and mouthwatering blend of spices, such as paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and thyme. The seasoned fillets were then seared to perfection in a scorching hot cast-iron skillet, creating a charred and spicy crust while sealing in the natural juices of the fish.

As word of this delectable dish spread, restaurants nationwide began offering their own variations of blackened fish, using different types of fish fillets to accommodate regional preferences and seafood availability. This groundbreaking creation gave way to a trend of blackened fish in restaurants nationwide. While the original recipe utilized the native catch of redfish, other fish were well suited to blackening, like salmon, catfish, trout, and snapper.

Blackened fish did fall out of favor, eventually. Part of the reason was that the dish was so popular that redfish was being overfished in the Gulf Coast and the redfish population took over a decade to recover. Today, it's coming back in a big way for health-conscious home cooks, since fish is such a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.