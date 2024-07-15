We Tasted And Ranked 11 Vegetable Soup Brands
When people think of soup, they usually lean towards something like a chicken noodle for sick days or a tomato soup pairing for grilled cheese sammies. There are also those special occasion soups like an Italian wedding or a chowder that sneak in the rotation from time to time. But within the pantheon of comfort classics, the often overlooked vegetable makes an appearance, reminding us that health is important, too.
For this taste test, I decided to seek out a more nutritious soup option, filled with fiber, ready to help you stay warm, stay fit, and get that full serving of vegetables. I sought out an array of brands to see which was the best, looking at nutrition facts, ingredients, and overall taste. Can a veggie soup really be better than some of the iconic options on the shelves?
I was surprised by my top three, and I think you will be, too. Let's see which canned veggie soup is here to save the day –- veggie style!
11. Wegmans Vegetable Soup
Wegmans is a favorite of mine, but I was sad to put this grocery store's brand-name vegetable soup in last place. Unfortunately, it was a deserved loss.
This canned vegetable option had a good lineup of ingredients, featuring carrots, celery, corn, green beans, peas, diced tomatoes, potatoes, rotini pasta, onions, red bell peppers, spices, and a tomato puree base. However, I did find it odd this vegetarian delight wasn't actually vegetarian, as it was made with chicken broth. And with 660 milligrams of sodium in just 1 cup, things weren't looking great for Wegmans.
Overall, the veggies looked and felt real — no processed pieces in this soup — but the taste was simply meh. Maybe it was the wheat-style pasta funking up this flavor profile, but something was just off about the taste. Even though there was a lot of sodium in this one, there was no salt flavor; the soup was overloaded with tomato instead. With that said, it wasn't super acidic, but there wasn't much in this one to give it a redeeming spot on this list. For canned vegetable soup, Wegmans is out.
10. Campbell's Vegetable Soup
While Campbell's may be the OG soup brand and have a killer lineup of flavors that people know and love, the brand's vegetable soup option just ain't it. Featuring a tomato base, this canned classic comes with carrots, tomato puree, green beans, corn, pasta, peas, celery, and spices. Like Wegmans, I was surprised to find beef stock in there, too, but the sodium count surpassed the grocery brand with 410 milligrams in a 1/2 cup.
Even though I just touted Campbell's as a top brand, I was still nervous to try this one coming off my chicken soup taste test. While the broth was delish, there wasn't much to write home about in terms of ingredients. However, Campbell's vegetable option surprised me, as it was packed to the brim with veggies. But buyer beware: There is no actual broth in this canned soup. You have to add water to create it.
Like Wegmans, Campbell's had no real flavor profile. Weirdly enough, the potatoes were the main flavor with some salt in tow. This soup was soup-er bland and deeply unimpressive.
9. Rao's Vegetable Minestrone
In my chicken soup ranking, I was surprised to learn that the popular brand Rao's, known for its pasta sauce, stepped into the "canned" soup market. While the brand's soups feature a jar, we let it slide. I tried their Vegetable Minestrone, featuring 700 milligrams of sodium in one container, along with an array of tomatoes, celery, onion, potatoes, zucchini, dark red kidney beans, chickpeas, and spices.
For a soup that looked delicious, I shouldn't have judged the jar by its aesthetic. There were no real flavors to be found, as green beans took over the profile. Even with that presence, it was quite bland. I didn't get any Parmesan flavoring as the package stated either. However, the saving grace for this soup was the addition of the ditalini pasta — my favorite on this list. Between size and texture, this pasta is the perfect soup complement.
Was this one bad? No. I think you could dress it up with some spices and salt, but if that's the case, I'll just make my own.
8. Signature Select Vegetable Soup
Up next was Signature Select's Vegetable Soup. This was another condensed option featuring potatoes, carrots, tomato puree, peas, corn, green beans, pasta, celery, and spices. With 650 milligrams of sodium in just a 1/2-cup, I was praying I'd get some flavor out of this grocery brand.
I asked, and I did receive. This option was super salty with an almost floral base. It was a weird combination of flavors, but it wasn't necessarily bad. The can boasted big chunks of veggies and lots of ingredients to enjoy, which I liked, but the potatoes definitely took over the soup.
At the end of the day, this soup was fine; I just didn't love it. Nothing stuck out that would make me want to eat it again. I did appreciate the complexity of flavors, but it was too sweet for me. This is another thank you, next.
7. Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup
I feel like I never know what I'm going to get with Amy's, but the brand's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup wasn't a total bust. This one featured all organic ingredients, such as diced tomatoes, carrots, green beans, corn peas, spinach, onions, celery, and some spices, and offered up 720 milligrams of sodium in 1 cup. This stat made me wonder if the flavor train was coming to the station.
Regarding flavor, the can listed sea salt and black pepper as the only spices, and the broth absolutely reflected that listing. I wished there was more complexity, but these simple additions did make the broth seem clean and healthy. The veggies followed suit. They were diverse and tasted fresh, but there was something missing within this medley. It wasn't super bland, but the veggie combo didn't play well together compared to some of the others.
Amy's gets a "fine" rating. If you're looking for organic, this one might be for you, but when it comes to a hearty and flavorful soup experience, it isn't for me.
6. Healthy Valley Organic Vegetable Soup
Taking the No. 6 place spot was a brand I'd never heard of before: Healthy Valley with their Organic Vegetable Soup. This was my favorite healthy ingredient list — the best by far — featuring organic potatoes, carrots, celery, diced tomatoes, corn, peas, green beans, onions, tomato paste, red kidney beans, spinach, and spices. I loved the diversity! The best part? This soup featured only 45 milligrams of sodium in 1 cup. Yes, you read that right. Of course, this low salt count made me a little nervous about the flavor, but stay with me.
While there was almost no flavor (I guessed as much), there was a lot of pepper coming through the broth, making this one taste very natural. It looked homemade, too, making me feel like this canned option was actually healthy.
I know the flavor wasn't ideal, but this was a killer base to add salt and other ingredients, as it's so healthy all around. You can really make it your own and feel good about a quick and easy canned soup. While I'll forgo this one, this is my top recommendation for the healthy column!
5. Annie's Organic Vegetable Soup
Up next is a brand most know and love: Annie's. For this taste test, I tried the brand's Organic Vegetable Soup, featuring celery, corn, onion, carrots, tomato paste, one of two soups with carrot puree, peas, pasta, and spices. For the salt count, Annie's come in with 570 milligrams of sodium in 1 can.
For this soup, I did find a lot of positives, such as a thicker soup base and hearty pasta pieces — both great texturally. Regarding taste, I don't know how to describe this one. The soup wasn't salty at all, but it wasn't bland. That tomato base did bring something to the table, and it was a nice change from a heavily salted broth, but if you're looking for traditional flavoring, you won't find it here. However, the veggies seemed super basic to me compared to some of the other soups, but I ended up liking this one as a solid option.
My final verdict: Annie's is organic and doesn't have a ton of salt. The broth is decent, and the pieces inside follow suit. I wouldn't say this is a favorite, but it's a good go-to if it's at your local grocery store.
4. Progresso Vegetable Soup
Placing in the top four is one of the top soup brands on the market, Progresso, with a classic vegetable soup. This one offers eaters a tomato, carrot puree and tomato puree base, carrots, corn, green beans, potatoes, rotini pasta, and dried peas. With 600 milligrams of sodium in 1 cup, I knew the flavor was on its way.
I love how Progresso is known for it's hearty soups, as this one had big chunks of real vegetables — no tiny processed ingredients here. Regarding the broth, it wasn't super salty, letting the tomato base really shine. It was giving marinara sauce vibes, at times, which I feared would turn on me after a few bites. However, I was wrong. The broth was pretty balanced.
While this canned vegetable soup was pretty good overall, I didn't love it. Like — absolutely, but I wasn't falling for this brand. I do suggest you try it out and see for yourself!
3. Healthy Choice Country Vegetable
I had flashbacks to diet culture in the '90's when I saw the Healthy Choice label on this soup, a brand I had truly forgotten. However, the Country Vegetable was healthy and tasty, deserving a top three spot! This one featured carrots, tomato puree, celery, kidney beans, zucchini, peas, green beans, spinach, and spices, along with 470 milligrams of sodium in 1 can. So far so good.
This was the first soup in the bunch that offered a great flavor base without being too bland or salty. There was also a nice array of veggies, too. This one tasted and looked real, natural, and homemade. No real notes here.
Overall, I was just as surprised as you with my bronze medal award winner. Healthy Choice offered a healthy and tasty soup that you really need to try to believe. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I would absolutely eat this one again!
2. Trader Joe's Garden Vegetable Soup
Placing second is Trader Joe's Garden Vegetable Soup. This bad boy impressed me, with real pieces of kale and Swiss chard, spinach, celery, tomato, carrot, onion, zucchini, red bell peppers, diced tomatoes, and spices. While it did feature 790 milligrams of sodium in 1 cup of soup – a hefty price to pay in daily intake — the taste was definitely worth it.
Unlike most of the others, TJ's veggie soup was super salty in the best ways. While salt was the main flavoring component, there was also an acidic tomato base that cut the sodium blast in a way that left it balanced but still bold. What I really loved were the large pieces of leafy greens and small chopped veggies. Some of the other soups felt homemade, but this one really shined in a grandma's kitchen sort of way.
Why did it place second? While this one was truly delicious, the salt overload pushed it back from first place. However, this small fact shouldn't deter you from trying it. If you like bold flavors, this one is absolutely for you!
1. Deutsche Kuche Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup
I'm telling you right now, nothing on this list even comes close to Aldi's Deutsche Kuche Fall Harvest Vegetable Soup. This one was amazing in all the right ways, and I am happy to boast about it until my word count runs out. It's definitely one of the many canned goods at Aldi you should be grabbing.
Aldi's German-style veggie soup featured potatoes, white cabbage, carrots, egg spaghetti, peas, red/green peppers, onions, green beans, tomato paste, tomatoes, leeks, and spices. It had the most diverse and unique selection of ingredients. But with the bold flavors and cool content came a whopping 910 milligrams of sodium in just 1 cup of soup. Yeah, it's a little aggressive, for sure.
But salt content brings flavor that you just won't find in any of these other soups. The peppers and the spaghetti added a cool textural component, too. I'm not sure how they did it, but the complexity was off the charts, offering sweet components mixed with savory in a way that just made sense.
Deutsche Kuche's soup may not be super healthy, but man, nothing can touch this flavor. From the veggie additions to the broth, I have no negatives. This is a must-try!
How we chose the best canned vegetable soup
I looked for as many canned vegetable soups as I could find, scouring my local supermarkets and superstores. While taste was definitely a huge factor, I kept health and wellness in mind, more so for this taste test than the others I've completed. Sodium count and ingredients did play a part in my final rankings, but if the soup tasted good, it went to the top of my list.