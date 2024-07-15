We Tasted And Ranked 11 Vegetable Soup Brands

When people think of soup, they usually lean towards something like a chicken noodle for sick days or a tomato soup pairing for grilled cheese sammies. There are also those special occasion soups like an Italian wedding or a chowder that sneak in the rotation from time to time. But within the pantheon of comfort classics, the often overlooked vegetable makes an appearance, reminding us that health is important, too.

For this taste test, I decided to seek out a more nutritious soup option, filled with fiber, ready to help you stay warm, stay fit, and get that full serving of vegetables. I sought out an array of brands to see which was the best, looking at nutrition facts, ingredients, and overall taste. Can a veggie soup really be better than some of the iconic options on the shelves?

I was surprised by my top three, and I think you will be, too. Let's see which canned veggie soup is here to save the day –- veggie style!