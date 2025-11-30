7 Sam's Club Food Finds That Beat Costco On Price
Sam's Club and Costco are in constant competition for customer loyalty as member-only warehouse stores. Each carries items in bulk and manages to keep costs low through its private labels and streamlined operations, but there are also some key differences between Costco and Sam's Club. While there is much debate online about which warehouse reigns supreme in terms of quality, one of the biggest factors that shoppers take into consideration when deciding where to shop is value. This is especially true as grocery costs continue to rise at unprecedented rates.
Costco is known for some of its iconic deals, like the timeless fan-favorite Kirkland rotisserie chicken or the $1.50 hot dog combo meal deal, as well as its unbeatable return policy. However, there are several items where Sam's Club beats Costco on price. A former Sam's Club employee claims this is because Sam's Club closely monitors Costco's pricing to ensure that it is providing competitive pricing and getting the best deal for its members. From household staples to baking essentials, these are some of the items that customers save more on at Sam's Club.
1. Sockeye Salmon Fillets
Salmon, like many other fish, can be difficult to find for a reasonable price at the grocery store. However, warehouse grocers like Costco and Sam's are the best stores to find large fillets without an egregiously large price tag. Each store has a variety of salmon offerings, including sockeye, Atlantic, King, and smoked salmon. For the purpose of price comparison, take a look at the sockeye salmon filets. The Sam's Club sockeye salmon fillet costs $12.98 per pound compared to Costco's similar fillets which will run you $13.33 per pound.
Both are skin-on fillets and wild-caught. One comment on the Sam's Club site explains, "I always know where to go to get the best salmon for the best price. We like to buy wild caught fish instead of farm raised and it can be tough to find. Sam's Club doesn't let us down. They have it in stock and it's always very fresh." The sockeye salmon fillets are just one of many Sam's Club deals that put the competition to shame.
2. English Cucumbers
Cucumbers are an excellent healthy veggie to have on hand as a snack on its own or to throw into Mediterranean dishes, make into a salad, or add to a shrimp sushi bowl. What you might not realize is that you may be spending almost double what you need to on this staple vegetable. Sam's Club and Costco both sell a three-pack of large English cucumbers and while they might look exactly the same, the price tag is vastly different on this product.
The three-pack of seedless English cucumbers from Sam's Club cost $3.94, which amounts to just $1.31 each. Comparatively, the three-pack from Costco costs $5.99, so you save almost $2 when you go with the Sam's Club product. Some Sam's Club members claim the cucumbers from this store last longer than others. They also appreciate that they do not have a waxy exterior, making them easy to snack on without any prep. While cucumbers are a worthwhile purchase, there are some foods you might want to avoid buying at Sam's Club.
3. Pesto
Pesto tends to run on the spendy side, largely due to its costly ingredients, including pine nuts and olive oil. However, for the pasta, pizza, and sandwich enthusiasts, pesto is a must-have kitchen staple. Thankfully, Sam's Club's private-label pesto offers an excellent value and tends to receive high praise from members. A 22-ounce Member's Mark bottle of pesto costs $8.58 compared to the Kirkland Signature brand, which costs $9.99. That breaks down to 39 cents per ounce versus 45 cents per ounce at Costco, making Sam's Club the obvious winner here.
The pesto is highly popular among Sam's Club Members as well. One reviewer writes, "The addition of aged Parmesan and Romano cheeses creates a delightfully sharp and nutty bite, while the right amount of garlic enhances the savory profile." Another reviewer on TikTok claims the Sam's Club pesto alone makes the store membership worth it, explaining that it's the best pesto she's ever had and describing it as "life-changing."
4. Granola
Not all of us have time to make our own granola at home, but it's nice to have this crunchy staple on hand. It's an excellent addition to yogurt bowls, trail mix, or even as a topping for ice cream. And with so many simple ways to elevate your store-bought granola, you might as well make sure you're getting the best deal. Sam's Club and Costco both carry several options for granola from different brands and flavors. Both stores have popular brands like Nature Valley and Purely Elizabeth. But the best deal on granola comes from the private labels.
Sam's Club sells a Honey Almond Granola through its private label for 20 cents per ounce and Costco sells an Ancient Grains Granola through its brand for 25 cents per ounce. Sam's Club's bag is slightly smaller at 32 ounces, whereas Costco's is 35.3 ounces, but if you're looking for the better deal per ounce, Sam's has you covered.
5. Vanilla Ice Cream
It's never a bad idea to have the freezer stocked with classic, creamy vanilla ice cream. And if you're planning a birthday party or hosting for the holidays, you might need a big batch to hold you over. The private-label vanilla ice cream from both Sam's Club and Walmart comes in large quantities, making it perfect for serving large groups. The Member's Mark vanilla ice cream comes in a 5-quart pail for $7.98. Meanwhile, the Kirkland Signature vanilla ice cream comes in 2 half-gallon cartons for $13.99. That breaks down to 5 cents per ounce from Member's Mark and 11 cents per ounce from Costco.
Sam's Club members explain that you can really taste the high-quality ingredients in the Member's Mark ice cream, making it a favorite for the whole family. Customers describe the product as "creamy," with a "spot-on vanilla flavor." While the Costco version certainly receives praise for its creamy texture and taste as well, some customers believe the price is just not quite justifiable.
6. All Purpose Flour
Sam's Club is a home baker's paradise, with its shelves lined with baking essentials for affordable prices. This makes it the perfect place to shop if you're looking to make baked goods in large batches. Take the Member's Mark All Purpose Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour, for instance. This 25-pound product costs $8.48, or 34 cents per pound. Meanwhile, the Kirkland Signature All-Purpose Flour comes with two 10-pound bags for $16.49, which is 82 cents per pound. That's a $10 value difference, and, on top of that, the Sam's Club bag is larger. Outside of the price point and size, the only other difference between the products is that the Costco bag is unbleached and the Sam's Club bag is bleached. Bleached flour generally results in fluffier, softer baked goods, while unbleached flour adds results in denser, structured baked goods — however, the differences are relatively marginal and the two flours can be used interchangeably.
Plus, Sam's Club members really love the product. One shopper comments that the all-purpose flour is, "The number one reason I have a Sams membership." Another customer explained, "I do a lot of baking, especially, bread, rolls and cinnamon rolls. I started buying this and all my products have turned out great."
7. Coca-Cola
Buying soda in bulk is both convenient and more cost-efficient. Usually, at any regular grocery store you will not be able to find a pack of soda larger than a 12 or 16-count, but warehouses like Costco and Sam's Club offer your favorite sodas in an impressive 35-pack. And this includes America's favorite soda. Whether you're interested in testing out some new Coca-Cola hacks, stocking up for a party, just simply want the best deal on the most Cokes, both of these stores have you covered.
However, if you are looking for the very best price on a 35-count pack of 12-ounce Coca-Colas, you're going to want to go to Sam's Club over Costco. Sam's Club sells the pack for $18.38 and Costco sells the exact same product for $20.14, so Sam's is saving you a couple of bucks on soda, and that adds up! Sam's also beats its competitor on price for both the mini Coca-Cola cans as well as the Coca-Cola Zero. Interestingly, while Costco does not carry 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola, Sam's does sell a four-pack for $9.98, which amounts to the same price per ounce as the cans.