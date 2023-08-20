15 Foods And Drinks You Might Want To Avoid Buying At Sam's Club
Sam's Club, a membership-only retail warehouse chain, offers an extensive range of foods and beverages in bulk quantities, catering to the needs of both households and businesses. Known for competitive pricing, variety, and convenience, the store attracts members seeking to stock up on everyday essentials while providing special discounts and exclusive offers that lead to significant cost savings over time. However, the allure of buying in bulk and the promise of savings can sometimes overshadow the potential drawbacks associated with certain products.
There are foods and beverages within the Sam's Club inventory that may not be as useful or healthy as they seem. For instance, bulk purchases of candies, white rice, and canned soups may lead to overconsumption, nutritional deficiencies, or exposure to harmful chemicals that are best avoided. Identifying these items requires us to take a closer examination of ingredients, manufacturing processes, and the practicality of consuming these products in large quantities.
1. Pre-packaged salads
Pre-packaged salads may contain hidden sodium and fat, which can be misconstrued as components of a fresh and balanced diet. For example, the Member's Mark Southwest Salad Kit carries 220 milligrams of sodium per 100-gram serving (10% of the daily value), an amount that is considered moderately high. This is especially concerning since one container holds 3-1/2 servings, making the consumption of this entire kit a high-sodium affair. Additionally, it contains a total of 12 grams of fat (19% of the daily value), of which 2 grams (12% of the daily value) are saturated fats. This may not be suitable for those who are following a low-fat diet.
Salad kits are pre-washed to ensure hygiene and longer shelf life. Although this may sound like a good thing, the packaging usually does not state the manner in which they're washed. The leaves are washed with a chlorine rinse due to food safety concerns like E.coli and Salmonella, a process that might reduce some nutrient levels. After washing, they are packed in modified atmospheric pressure (MAP) bags to slow down deterioration, a process that is also known to further reduce the nutrients.
2. Frozen farm-raised fish
Farm-raised fish, such as the Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions, may differ in taste, nutrition content, and texture from its wild-caught counterpart. Farm-raised fish often contains higher levels of fat from consuming a fat-loaded diet to increase its size. However, the real concern lies in how toxic contaminant levels in farmed Atlantic salmon could exceed World Health Organization standards, posing a risk even with one meal per month, with children and expecting mothers being the most vulnerable to the toxins.
While modern commercial freezing methods strive to preserve fish quality, purchasing in bulk packaging usually means that the fish has been in frozen storage for an extended period and can lose some of its natural flavors due to freezer burn. Defrosting can also affect the taste and texture. If not done carefully, it can result in a mushy texture and the potential growth of bacteria.
3. Sugary cereals
Many of the cereals available in bulk packages from Sam's Club are laden with added sugars. According to Harvard Health Publishing, consuming high amounts of sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and other health issues. When these cereals are stocked up and easily accessible, it may lead to increased consumption, particularly among children who are the usual targets of cereal ads.
Sugary cereals often lack essential nutrients and vitamins that are vital for a balanced diet. For example, Honey Nut Cheerios, offered in bulk at Sam's Club, contains 12 grams of added sugars, constituting 24% of the daily value for added sugars, but only has 3 grams of protein and lacks magnesium, and vitamins E and K. Moreover, the presence of a wealth of vitamins in cereals is usually a result of deliberate fortification and cannot be considered on par with unprocessed food.
If you are not planning on daily cereal consumption, buying in bulk may lead to unnecessary wastage. These cereals, although having a longer shelf life than fresh produce, can still become stale if left unused for an extended period. The desire to "get one's money's worth" might also pressure families to consume them more frequently than they otherwise would.
4. Ground coffee
Ground coffees sold at Sam's Club, like Member's Mark and Folger's, often prioritize affordability and accessibility. While this means more people can enjoy a daily cup of joe, there are several reasons why discerning consumers might opt for other options. Firstly, they may use a lower-grade blend of beans, which directly affects the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the coffee. The beans might be sourced from various regions, leading to inconsistency in taste. Some customer have found the flavor of a Member's Mark ground coffee to be substandard; while the price was appealing for the quantity, it lacked quality, making it an unsuitable choice for those seeking a quality coffee experience.
The methods used to process and roast the coffee beans might not align with gourmet or specialty standards. This can result in a loss of flavors and nuances that coffee enthusiasts seek. Coffee is best enjoyed when it's fresh. In bulk stores like Sam's Club, coffee may sit on shelves for extended periods long after roasting and grounding, leading to a stale taste.
5. Instant ramen noodles
Available at Sam's Club, instant ramen noodles from brands like Top Ramen, Nissin, and Nong Shim can be tempting for busy individuals. Before you load them into your shopping cart, know that instant ramen noodles are notorious for their high sodium content. Per the CDC, excessive sodium consumption is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, and other health issues. In the case of Nissin Chicken Cup Noodles, a serving contains 1,160 milligrams of sodium, making up 51% of the daily value.
They are also loaded with artificial flavors, preservatives, and MSG (monosodium glutamate), which can cause headaches or other reactions in sensitive individuals per WebMD. They are typically low in fiber, and micronutrients, making them a less nutritious meal option. Nongshim Hot and Spicy Beef Ramyun Bowl, for example, only has 2 grams of fiber, or 7% of the daily value, with no vitamins A, C, D, and the amounts of calcium and potassium are negligible.
6. Canned fruits in syrup
Canned fruits submerged in heavy syrup have a substantially elevated sugar content. While fruits naturally contain sugar, the addition of syrup not only alters the taste but also carries health implications. The CDC provides data showing that excessive sugar intake is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. To keep consumption in check, the American Heart Association recommends that men should have no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day, and women should limit themselves to 25 grams.
When determining if you should skip this at Sam's, take Del Monte Lite Sliced Peaches as an example. Available at Sam's Club, it comes in a 105-ounce can that contains 24 servings. Each 1/2 cup (around 124 grams) serving contains 12 grams of sugar that includes 5 grams of added sugar (10% daily value). Consuming just half a cup is difficult to imagine, especially when backed with an intention to increase fruit intake as part of a balanced diet.
7. Bulk cooking oils
Buying cooking oils in bulk from Sam's Club might appear to be an economical option, especially for those who cook frequently. However, it is important to remember that these oils can degrade and become rancid when exposed to oxygen, light, and heat over time. Consuming rancid cooking oil is known to create harmful free radicals that can lead to serious long-term health problems like Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and cancer, and it can also cause short-term digestive issues and deplete vital vitamins from your body, as noted in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Sciences.
From a storage perspective, when you buy oils in bulk quantities, it can be challenging to use them all up before they degrade. Large containers take up significant space, and as we now know, proper storage away from heat and light is important. So, unless you have a larger living space, buying smaller-sized oils from regular grocers may be the better strategy.
Lastly, different oils are suited for different cooking methods and recipes. Committing to a large quantity purchase of just one type of oil may limit your ability to experiment with different cuisines, restricting creativity, and lead to repetitiveness in your cooking.
8. Processed meats
Sam's Club offers a variety of processed meats in larger packs, such as hot dogs, bacon, sausages, lunch meats, and canned meats . While convenient and tasty, having larger quantities on hand might not be the best move. Smaller households or those who don't consume these products frequently should opt for smaller quantities offered by other grocers to avoid potential waste.
Individuals adhering to a healthy diet also won't find much benefit in visiting the processed meat section at a Sam's Club store. Processed meats usually contain artificial additives, including preservatives, colorings, and flavorings, to enhance their appearance, taste, and shelf life. High fat and sodium content are also common across processed meats. Healthline highlights a strong link between processed meat and various chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and high blood pressure, which may be attributed to harmful chemicals such as nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and high amounts of salt. Certain variants of processed meats may also carry added sugar.
9. Dairy products
Purchasing dairy products such as milk, cheese, and butter at Sam's Club can present a post-purchase problem in regards to expiration dates. Dairy products are known for their relatively short shelf life, and larger quantities may prove challenging to consume before they spoil. This can be particularly true for households with a limited number of members, or those who do not consume dairy products extensively in their daily meals.
Bulk buying may be suitable for specific purposes, such as baking or catering for larger events, where substantial amounts of dairy products are needed within a short time frame. In these applications, purchasing in larger quantities could offer cost savings and convenience. On the other hand, consumers with fewer requirements might benefit from a more diverse selection of dairy products at smaller stores, such as artisan cheese or home-style organic yogurts. These can be purchased in smaller quantities, allowing the freedom to try new flavors without overcommitting to size.
10. Blended seasonings
Sam's Club offers blended seasonings from their generic in-house brand, Member's Mark, as well name brands like McCormick, Kinder's, and Weber. Often, blended spices are crafted to cater to a more practical audience and may lack the specific flavor desired by home cooks, or they may be too strong in certain herbs.
Let's say you decided to purchase a blended spice like Member's Mark Chimichurri Seasoning, which contains garlic, cilantro, and parsley. These are the dominant ingredients that give Mexican-style chimichurri its bright and refreshing notes that you're accustomed to. However, you may be unaware that the original Argentinian style chimichurri uses oregano in place of cilantro. You confidently sprinkle your newly acquired seasoning on your ribeye, take a bite, and realize it doesn't taste like the chimichurri beef you know and love. In fact, you may not like this type of seasoning at all, but you've committed to a whole 6.5-ounce container that will be sitting on your spice rack until next year. This situation can be avoided by mixing your own seasoning herbs and spices, following the abundance of spice and seasoning recipes available online.
11. Pre-made bakery items
Purchasing pre-made bakery items such as sliced brioche slider buns and all butter sandwich croissants from Member's Mark at Sam's Club may seem like a convenient choice, as not everyone has the time or ability to bake their own bread. However, iith pre-made items, consumers relinquish control over composition and must contend with nutritional shortcomings.
For example, Member's Mark sliced brioche slider buns contain 17 grams of total carbohydrates per bun, including 3 grams of sugar, with 2 grams being added sugars. Meanwhile, the all butter sandwich croissants contain 310 calories per croissant, a relatively high amount, along with 17 grams of total fat, including 10 grams of saturated fat (accounting for 51% of the daily value). MedlinePlus explains that saturated fats found in buttery food can lead to heart related diseases by increasing bad cholesterol in your blood. It might just be better to avoid purchasing baked goods in bulk.
12. Candy
Buying bulk candy from Sam's Club, especially well-known brands such as Hershey's, Skittles, and Snickers can be a tempting proposition to those who like sweets due to the cost savings and wide variety. However, the potential health implications may outweigh the benefits. Starting from the most obvious, these mass-produced candies contain high levels of sugars and the large quantities in which they are sold at Sam's Club encourage over-consumption. For example, a bar of Snickers is loaded with 27 grams of sugar, of which 25 grams are added sugars, making up 50% of the daily value, and Sam's Club offers them in a pack of 48.
Moreover, the quality of the ingredients often prioritizes cost savings over nutritional value, leading to a product that may satisfy a sweet tooth but offers little else. By contrast, small-scale or artisanal candy makers often use higher-quality ingredients, such as real cane sugar. They tend to avoid artificial preservatives and are more likely to produce products in line with dietary needs or preferences, such as gluten-free.
13. Frozen entrees
Frozen pre-cooked meals from brands like Marie Callender's, Member's Mark, or Hot Pockets are tempting solutions for those short on time, offering seemingly easy options for hot, ready meals — just add a microwave. However, convenience often comes at a price. What these frozen meals offer in convenience, they often lack in taste and nutritional value. This is especially true when compared to freshly prepared meals, where we have control over ingredients ranging from the amount of salt to the quality of vegetables and proteins.
The Member's Mark BBQ Rib Sandwich illustrates some common nutritional concerns and ingredient choices found in commercially prepared convenience foods. At 540 calories per serving, a total fat content of 27 grams, including 8 grams of saturated fat (40% of the daily value), this innocent looking frozen sandwich is substantial. The sodium level at 730 milligrams per serving accounts for 32% of the daily value. The FDA urges that sodium intake be limited to a level below 2,300 milligrams a day. To make things worse, it has 14 grams of added sugars further distancing itself from a healthy diet.
14. White rice
For those who consume rice frequently, buying white rice like Member's Mark Thai Jasmine Rice or Member's Mark Long Grain White Rice from Sam's Club may initially sound like a sensible decision. However, white rice is refined, meaning it's stripped of its outer hull, bran, and germ. While this gives it a longer shelf life, it also removes most of the vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Even though some vitamins and iron are added back in, it's only a small part of what was taken out. So, while it might look nice and white, a lot of the healthy components are gone.
According to Healthline, white rice is known to have a high glycemic Index that is responsible for causing a blood sugar spike and increases the risk of diabetes. Buying in bulk could encourage overconsumption, disrupt the balance in diet, and cause the aforementioned adverse effects. Also, large quantities of rice may be more susceptible to contamination with insects like weevils if not stored correctly.
15. Canned soups
Canned soups are convenient meals and snacks any time of year and stocking up on them, especially during winter months, may seem like a smart move, however, they contain high levels of sodium, which isn't so great. Using a popular example, a can of Campbell's Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle Soup contains 1,690 milligrams of sodium, which is approximately 73% of the recommended daily intake for an adult. Yes, that's almost a whole day's sodium allowance taken away by a can of soup.
To maintain the shelf stability of canned soups, manufacturers often add preservatives. In our Campbell's soup example, it's sodium phosphate. Healthline indicates that although the FDA considers sodium phosphate safe in small amounts, studies show that it can be absorbed differently than natural phosphate, possibly leading to accelerated aging and vascular damage.
There's another concern associated with canned soups: the potential presence of Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical used in the linings of some metal cans. It can be released into the food and then consumed. In California, it is part of the Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to cause reproductive harm. While many manufacturers have taken steps to remove it from their canned food linings, some may still contain BPA.