14 Eye-Popping Sam's Club Food Deals That Put Costco To Shame

Costco might be the best-known of all the big-box warehouse club retail stores out there, but there are plenty of alternatives that give the chain a run for its money. One of them is Sam's Club. It's hardly new or small — it's been around since 1983, after all, and was founded by Walmart supremo Sam Walton — but it doesn't always have the allure of Costco. However, it's a mistake to write this store off, not least because it offers its customers some serious benefits for shopping there. As well as having swanky items like the fantastic Sam's Club charcuterie tasting board and offering membership perks that other stores don't, its prices are also pretty incredible and often beat Costco's in a like-for-like comparison.

Most people just don't have the time to walk through both stores taking note of each price, so we've done the hard work for you. We've assembled some of the best Sam's Club food deals out there, comparing them directly to equivalent items at Costco to show you exactly how much you could save. These prices were compiled from stores in the Los Angeles area, and it's worth mentioning that they may vary slightly by location. Usually, though, you can often knock several bucks off the price of a standard item by shopping at Sam's Club, and this can add up to dozens of dollars per shopping trip.