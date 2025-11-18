This Beloved Trader Joe's Holiday Ice Cream Is Back In The Freezer Aisle
Trader Joe's is well-known for its litany of seasonal products throughout the year. But perhaps no season is as exciting at this chain as winter, with plenty of delicious options for a festive holiday season. Despite the chillier weather, one of the most beloved winter products at Trader Joe's is actually an ice cream.
Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is now back in stock at stores nationwide. The unique freezer-aisle treat is made of a swirl of vanilla and peppermint ice creams, coupled with a third swirl of chocolate fudge and chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joes cookies, another seasonal favorite.
Fans of Trader Joe's are probably already familiar with this cookie, but for the uninitiated, Joe-Joe's are the company's popular Oreo knockoff. They contain fewer calories and have a lower price point. Otherwise, they're essentially the same cookie. In this ice cream, tiny bits of real candy cane embedded in the Joe-Joe's cream filling help give it a quintessentially winter holiday appeal — even if ice cream is generally less popular in cold weather.
Why Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is worth trying
This beloved treat flavored with peppermint and candy canes is like a more complex version of peppermint stick ice cream, one of the vintage ice cream desserts worth trying. In the old-school dessert, water, whipped cream, and sweetened condensed milk are beaten with crushed peppermint sticks. However, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is properly churned for even more creaminess, and includes additional chocolatey ingredients.
Despite the innovative nature of this flavor, ice cream lovers may want to skip Trader Joe's in general, as there are often complaints about underwhelming flavors or disagreeable textures. But Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is a notable exception to the trend.
One texture skeptic recently tried their first pint and was immediately won over, noting it was appropriately smooth and creamy. As far as the flavor goes, they said on Reddit that "it tastes like cookies and cream and peppermint/candy cane ice cream had a baby." Another Reddit user seconded the appeal, confessing that "I try not to overindulge near the holidays, but this ice cream is out of this world." If you want in on the fun, get a pint fast. Once it's gone, it probably won't be restocked.