This Beloved Trader Joe's Holiday Ice Cream Is Back In The Freezer Aisle

Trader Joe's is well-known for its litany of seasonal products throughout the year. But perhaps no season is as exciting at this chain as winter, with plenty of delicious options for a festive holiday season. Despite the chillier weather, one of the most beloved winter products at Trader Joe's is actually an ice cream.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream is now back in stock at stores nationwide. The unique freezer-aisle treat is made of a swirl of vanilla and peppermint ice creams, coupled with a third swirl of chocolate fudge and chunks of Candy Cane Joe-Joes cookies, another seasonal favorite.

Fans of Trader Joe's are probably already familiar with this cookie, but for the uninitiated, Joe-Joe's are the company's popular Oreo knockoff. They contain fewer calories and have a lower price point. Otherwise, they're essentially the same cookie. In this ice cream, tiny bits of real candy cane embedded in the Joe-Joe's cream filling help give it a quintessentially winter holiday appeal — even if ice cream is generally less popular in cold weather.