Williams-Sonoma's Famous Peppermint Bark Has Officially Returned

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Williams-Sonoma's famous peppermint bark is back in stores. The brand best known for its home goods introduced the peppermint-infused chocolate in 1998, per a press release. But if America had been chowing down on commercial peppermint bark candy for decades before Williams-Sonoma came along (per a 1966 ad in the St. Petersburg Times), what made the brand's take on this classic treat steal the holiday show?

The company states that its peppermint candy is the most worthy of December 25 because of its recipe. According to Williams-Sonoma, its peppermint bark recipe includes Guittard chocolate (a brand that's been in the chocolate game since 1868, per its website) and peppermint oil.

Clearly, the brand's formula is a winning one. According to Delish, Americans have plowed through 5 million 1-pound tins of the company's peppermint bark in the last decade. And now, Williams-Sonoma is celebrating the season with a whopping 22 peppermint bark-themed treats.