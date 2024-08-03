Why This Dark Chocolate Brand Stands Out Among The Rest
There are quite a lot of dark chocolates battling it out for your attention on grocery store shelves these days. Step into any well-stocked supermarket, and you can be faced with almost too many choices when selecting a bar with the right balance between sweetness and cacao-y flavor. For our dark chocolate dollars, however, Daily Meal's money is always on Godiva for its consistently balanced offerings, especially its Godiva Masterpieces Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart.
Godiva has been a luxury brand of chocolate for a long time, but the company isn't just riding on its own name-brand recognition. Daily Meal tasters found its dark chocolate offerings to be rich and sweet without overwhelming bitterness, and it stands out amongst a sea of competitors. If you're looking for a bar with balance, don't just take our word for it — plenty of other chocolate lovers agree that Godiva's dark chocolate is worth a taste.
Godiva chocolate is smooth and not too sweet
Godiva chocolatiers have been making high-quality confections since 1926, so it stands to reason that they know a thing or two about making dark chocolate with a consistent, bold flavor that's decidedly decadent. The secret to what makes their formula stand out is a combination of moderate sweetness, less bitterness than other darks, and a silky mouthfeel.
"It was smooth, bold, not too sweet, and something you could eat an entire bar of without feeling like it would sit in your stomach like a brick," Joey Skladany said of Godiva's Signature 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate in a ranking for Today. A Walmart reviewer said, "There is no bitterness, just a deep, rich chocolate flavor. The mouthfeel is perfect, not waxy or gritty like cheap chocolates." Another stated, "This is probably the best dark chocolate bar I have ever tasted. It is smooth and has a slightly 'nutty' flavor undertone."
Almost as good as the flavor of Godiva's dark chocolate is its price. You can get a bar for around $3 at the grocery store, which is a big deal since it used to only be sold in high-end department stores. So, if you need a quick dark chocolate fix, don't hesitate to grab a bar from the iconic Belgian brand. After all, dark chocolate is the one that's good for you!