Why This Dark Chocolate Brand Stands Out Among The Rest

Godiva chocolatiers have been making high-quality confections since 1926, so it stands to reason that they know a thing or two about making dark chocolate with a consistent, bold flavor that's decidedly decadent. The secret to what makes their formula stand out is a combination of moderate sweetness, less bitterness than other darks, and a silky mouthfeel.

"It was smooth, bold, not too sweet, and something you could eat an entire bar of without feeling like it would sit in your stomach like a brick," Joey Skladany said of Godiva's Signature 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate in a ranking for Today. A Walmart reviewer said, "There is no bitterness, just a deep, rich chocolate flavor. The mouthfeel is perfect, not waxy or gritty like cheap chocolates." Another stated, "This is probably the best dark chocolate bar I have ever tasted. It is smooth and has a slightly 'nutty' flavor undertone."

Almost as good as the flavor of Godiva's dark chocolate is its price. You can get a bar for around $3 at the grocery store, which is a big deal since it used to only be sold in high-end department stores. So, if you need a quick dark chocolate fix, don't hesitate to grab a bar from the iconic Belgian brand. After all, dark chocolate is the one that's good for you!