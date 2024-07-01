10 Store-Bought Shortbread Cookies Ranked From Worst To Best

If the Trefoil Girl Scout Cookie is your favorite, then this article is for you. In my mind, there's nothing quite like a simple shortbread cookie. While some find this snack option boring or bland, my palate deeply enjoys these buttery treats — a subdued yet indulgent dessert that doesn't feel heavy or unhealthy. They are a clean slate for classic vibes or creative dessert innovations. Savor a few with a cup of tea or indulge in a handful after dinner. No matter the occasion, they bring a smile to my face and warm the hearts of many.

I wanted to honor the classic shortbread cookie with a thorough ranking. One that would finally show the world these cookies mean business. From popular names to grocery store brands, this list has them all. I analyzed texture, quality, and of course, taste, to determine which cookie really is the best. Grab your favorite beverage — tea, milk, or otherwise — and let's see which cookie takes the gold!