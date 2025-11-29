The Best Costco Finds That Make Decluttering Your Kitchen Easy

One of the best ways to save space in a kitchen is to fill it with multitasking items, rather than waste valuable real estate with too many tools that only have one niche use. These Snacklebox containers from Sabatier sold by Costco do double duty, acting as food prep and storage at the same time. If you have extremely limited storage, it can be tough to find room for anything, so having single items that combine the ability to both chop and keep food can be a godsend. They come as a duo, including two different sizes.

You don't have to have a postage stamp-sized kitchen to appreciate such convenient kitchen tools, though. These are ideal for picnics, camping trips, or just a simple backyard hang. The cutting boards are reversible, so you've got two surfaces per box to use as chopping space, with two different sized boards for various needs. One Redditor reports, "I was surprised at how sturdy of a cutting board that lid is." Each board clips onto its partnered box using clips to keep its contents securely stored in the fridge or pantry. Not only is this set space efficient, it's also quite affordable, retailing for less than $20 for both boxes and cutting board lids.