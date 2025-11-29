The Best Costco Finds That Make Decluttering Your Kitchen Easy
Costco's not just for bulk groceries. The popular warehouse store also has a robust selection of items that can help you efficiently store and organize those groceries, along with everything else in your kitchen. If you're in need of more counter space, a better-stocked pantry, or a less jumbled refrigerator, you can find solutions to all of these problems and more at Costco.
There are plenty of kitchen items available on store shelves for in-person shoppers, but Costco members who shop online have an even greater array of products to choose from. You must be a member to shop online as well as in-store, but the convenience of having access to more products makes the membership cost even more worthwhile — not to mention the benefit of having heavy or bulky items shipped right to your door. We searched Costco's online inventory with a fine-toothed comb to determine the top 10 finds that can help turn any cluttered kitchen into a streamlined space.
Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set with Cutting Board Lids
One of the best ways to save space in a kitchen is to fill it with multitasking items, rather than waste valuable real estate with too many tools that only have one niche use. These Snacklebox containers from Sabatier sold by Costco do double duty, acting as food prep and storage at the same time. If you have extremely limited storage, it can be tough to find room for anything, so having single items that combine the ability to both chop and keep food can be a godsend. They come as a duo, including two different sizes.
You don't have to have a postage stamp-sized kitchen to appreciate such convenient kitchen tools, though. These are ideal for picnics, camping trips, or just a simple backyard hang. The cutting boards are reversible, so you've got two surfaces per box to use as chopping space, with two different sized boards for various needs. One Redditor reports, "I was surprised at how sturdy of a cutting board that lid is." Each board clips onto its partnered box using clips to keep its contents securely stored in the fridge or pantry. Not only is this set space efficient, it's also quite affordable, retailing for less than $20 for both boxes and cutting board lids.
Trinity 6-piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer
Drawers can be the most cluttered, disorganized places in the kitchen. It's all too easy to throw things in them and forget about them once they're out of sight, leading to a jumbled mess of random items that you have to dig through to find what you're looking for. You can make that a problem of the past with these bamboo drawer organizers from Trinity. This six-piece set has a sleek look and is customizable to fit your needs.
Removable dividers can be placed in each piece to fit different sized items, making these organizers very versatile. As one Costco shopper says, this set is "Very nice quality, very roomy, lots of organizing options" and another appreciates that they're "easy to configure." The compartments also have a slanted side, making it easy to slide items in and out. They'll fit in any drawer that's at least thirteen and a quarter inches deep, and the separate pieces can be arranged in multiple configurations to suit your space.
Zwilling Fresh and Save 32-piece Vacuum System
If you're ready to get serious about saving food, and saving money in the process, Zwilling's Fresh and Save vacuum system is a handy investment. While many vacuum sealing machines are large and bulky, Zwilling's system includes a small, handheld vacuum pump that fits easily into a kitchen drawer, saving valuable counter space. The set comes with five rectangular containers with lids in various sizes and 26 reusable bags, each with a special seal so the pump can pull out the air, meaning your food will stay fresher longer. Less food waste means less money thrown down the drain on uneaten groceries. While it's not cheap — retailing at just under $200 at the time of this writing – "after a few months of use I must admit [it] has paid for itself," one Costco reviewer states.
The pump is cordless and operates with one button, so it's not just space-efficient, it's also very easy to use. There's even an app you can use to keep track of your vacuum sealed foods so you know how long they've been stored, and set reminders for yourself to use them while they're still fresh. The containers and bags are freezer, refrigerator, and microwave safe, and the glass containers can also be used in the oven sans lids. This system will not just save your food, it'll keep your refrigerator expertly organized and clutter-free. You can even use the bags to cook using the sous vide technique.
Takeya 2-quart Beverage Pitcher, 2-pack
Beverages can take up a lot of space in a refrigerator, especially if you have to keep them stocked by the gallon for your household. These sleek, streamlined pitchers from Takeya offer a simple solution that can free up loads of space on your fridge shelves. The slim profile allows the pitchers to fit in refrigerator doors, provided there's enough height to accommodate them. If there's not, the leakproof seal on the lids allows them to be stored on their sides, too, so you can fit them in wherever there's room. Each pitcher holds 2 quarts, so between the two, you can store a gallon of liquid in an out-of-the-way space, leaving more room in the main part of the fridge for other items.
In addition to saving space, these pitchers are dishwasher safe, and can take on liquids of all temperatures. As one Costco reviewer lauds, "These are the best pitchers I've ever had," noting that they're suitable for both hot and cold liquids, and that the material doesn't stain. Another reviewer corroborates that feature, noting that even beet juice and turmeric left "not a bit" of color. The tight seal on the lids also keeps your beverages fresh longer, and the attractive design can be brought right from the fridge to the dining table. Make your next gathering easy by making batches of cocktails ahead of time, using these pitchers to store and serve.
Trinity Wire Drawer w/Slide, 2-pack
Cabinets can hold all manner of clutter, especially deep ones. When's the last time you pulled everything out of those dark, forgotten back corners? The easiest way to keep your cabinet items freshly organized is to bring them out of the shadows and into the light, and the best way to do that is to install sliding drawers. Being able to pull out a drawer and see all of a storage space's content makes keeping everything in order a breeze, and Costco offers that ability with its two-pack of sliding wire drawers from Trinity.
By and large, Costco reviewers find these drawers convenient and easy to set up, with one shopper noting that they "LOVE how easy to install, love how easily they slide, love how they make my life easier!" They'll fit in any cabinet that's at least 13 inches wide and 18 inches deep, and can also be affixed to wire shelving. Each drawer holds up to 50 pounds worth of items, and they're even "sturdy enough for my heavy Le Creuset crockware," as reported by another Costco reviewer. With these drawers, you'll never have to worry about the mysterious no-man's-land in the back of your cabinets again.
Pyrex 10-piece Ultimate Glass Food Storage Set
Modern pyrex containers may not be as robustly durable as they used to be, but they're still strong, dependable, and versatile culinary products. If you're on the lookout for a quality food storage solution, Costco sells a 10-piece set pyrex set that includes five glass containers in various shapes and sizes, along with glass lids that are surrounded by silicone edges that create an airtight seal. These pyrex glass units are refrigerator and freezer safe, and can be used in the microwave and conventional oven. That makes prep, storage, cooking, and cleaning a breeze, as everything can be done in the same dish.
Since these pyrex containers are so versatile, they can be used to store and organize virtually anything, from frozen foods to dry goods to fresh produce. Their sizes are complementary so they easily stack on top of one another to save space. The transparent lids add an extra bonus, as you can see the container's contents from any angle — no more shoving things out of the way to find out which leftovers you're looking at. A Costco shopper found that "The lids exceeded my expectations," noting that they kept odors from intermixing and prevented condensation, which helped their food last longer.
iDESIGN Pantry Bins, 6-piece Set
It's hard to beat the calm and collected feeling you get when you open your pantry, fridge, or freezer and see everything neatly in its place, easily identified and accessible. If you're missing that feeling and dread preparing meals because of the chaos of ingredients you'll have to sort through, the key to calmness may be as simple as buying some bins. Made by iDESIGN and sold by Costco in a six-piece set, these BPA-free plastic bins are a simple and elegant solution to any cluttered space in your kitchen. They're clear, so you can barely see them, and can clearly identify what's inside. They also have handles to make pulling them out easy.
The six pieces in the set are all the same width and depth, only varying in height, so you can use the shorter bins to fit into smaller spaces. One Costco reviewer uses them in the kitchen and in closets, saying "I like having a well organized home and these bins do the trick." They're stackable if you fill them with short items, so you can better utilize the vertical space in your cabinets and refrigerator. Being able to see and access everything in your kitchen is one expert's key to staying organized, and these bins allow you to get there. They're suitable for the fridge and freezer, but take note that they are not dishwasher safe.
Trinity EcoStorage Bamboo Top Kitchen Cart
No matter what size your kitchen is, there never seems to be enough counter or storage space. You can extend both in one convenient way with the EcoStorage kitchen cart from Trinity, sold by Costco. This three-tired mini-island is on wheels, so you can utilize it wherever you need a little extra support. The top tier consists of a metal shelf with a bamboo cutting board, one of the most durable kind, and it's removable for easy cleaning. The middle tier is a wire basket, and there's one more shelf at the bottom. Also included is a towel rack on one side and hooks on the other, perfect for hanging utensils and oven mitts for easy accessibility — just wheel the cart to wherever you're cooking, and you'll have everything you need close at hand.
With a combined weight capacity of 500 pounds, while this cart may look delicate, it's strong enough to hold even the heaviest kitchen cookware and small appliances that you might not have the counter or cabinet space to store. In fact, one Costco reviewer uses it to hold a KitchenAid stand mixer — even a small model weighs over 20 pounds, so you know the shelves are reliable. Both shelves and the basket are adjustable, allowing you can customize them to accommodate any items. Another Costco fan sums it up by saying, "This cart is sturdy, easy to put together, and so cute!"
OXO SoftWorks Countertop Food Dispenser
Even if your kitchen isn't a disaster zone, it can look much messier and more cluttered than it really is if you've got various open boxes and bags of food visible. Additionally, unless the containers that food comes in are resealable to keep out air, as soon as you open the package, the freshness will start to deteriorate, whether it's cereal, granola, beans, nuts, or grains. If this is a problem you're all too familiar with, OXO has a product that won't just keep your dry goods fresh longer, it'll also make your kitchen look sleeker, neater, and more organized. The countertop food dispenser sold by Costco holds 5 and 1/2 quarts of food so you can have fresher snacks and dry ingredients on hand.
The spring-loaded levers sit on both sides of the dispenser, so you can reach it conveniently from either angle. The food is then dispensed down a chute that's wide enough to keep from crushing any fragile cereal flakes or other delicate foods. If there's an ingredient you cook frequently, like rice or smaller pastas, this dispenser can not only keep that ingredient handy, but the clear container will also let you keep track of how much you've got left. It's great for humans, but one Costco shopper ingeniously adapted it for another purpose — "I put my fur baby's hard food in it and it works great," adding, "going to get a second one for her treats."
iDESIGN Linus Deep Storage Bins, 6-piece Set
If the previously mentioned iDESIGN pantry bins are not the right size for your kitchen's needs, the company also makes these deep storage bins, sold by Costco in a six-piece set. Narrower and deeper than their pantry counterparts, they come in two different widths — 4 and 6 inches, perfect for storing a single-file stash of commonly used items, from canned, bottled, and boxed foods and ingredients to cleaning and cooking supplies. Just like the other bins, these are clear so you can see their contents, and have handles so they can be conveniently maneuvered, making it just easy to get items from the back as the front.
Compared to shorter-sized bins, one Costco customer prefers these, saying "these longer ones allow me to pull forward the entire bin and see all items at a glance." They can be used to organize your refrigerator's contents as well, with one Costco shopper calling them "perfect" for that purpose "because there's no item forgotten all the way back in the fridge." This simple solution can make a huge difference in eradicating dreaded clutter in your kitchen.