When Making Batch Cocktails, Prioritize Liquor Quality
Next time you're hosting a party, remember there's no need to set out a full bar. If you're looking for the best way to offer drinks to your guests without breaking the bank on numerous types of liquor, the solution is simple: make batch cocktails.
Offering one or two pre-made batch drinks relieves guests of the pressure to bring anything to the party but themselves if they don't want to. You also don't have to bend over backward to cater to everyone's specific tastes — if someone is pickier, they can bring their own drink. However, when going the batch cocktail route, ensure that you prioritize liquor quality. You don't necessarily need the most top-shelf brand, but since you're spending less on alcohol overall, it makes sense to invest a little more in the type you're choosing to serve, because it will be the star of the show. And when making these batch cocktails, make sure you understand ratios and flavor pairings, too, to give guests a drink that most everyone will enjoy.
When it comes to liquor, choose quality over quantity
There are plenty of reasons why batch cocktails are a fantastic choice for hosts. Having one or two drinks saves you money, time spent whipping up different drinks, and the stress of trying to please each individual party guest. But in the case of batch cocktails, remember that liquor quality wins over quantity. When building the cocktail batch, assume that there should be around one shot of liquor per drink, though you can adjust that ratio to your preference. From there, you can determine the quality of your alcohol based on your budget, and the bottle size you'll need.
The additional ingredients matter here, too. If you're making a batch Cosmopolitan, mixologist Sam Pence shared on his Instagram that you should be using a "decent" vodka, likely because most simple Cosmopolitan cocktail recipes have so few other ingredients. But if you plan on making a batch sangria, you can probably get away with a less expensive wine, because the added ingredients and fruit make it harder to tell.
Consider ratios when making batch cocktails, too
In addition to liquor quality, ratios matter. You don't want a drink that's too strong for anyone to enjoy, too sweet, or too bitter. If you want your drink served cold, don't add the ice too soon, or it will melt and water down the drink. "You really only want your cocktail to be 25% water by nature," mixologist Elliott Mizuki told the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "To chill a punch without leaving ice in for hours, you can add ice to the container, give it a minute-long stir or shake, then strain it off." You can also serve the drink over ice.
To ease the prep, do anything you can ahead of time. If your drink is not complete without a type of cocktail garnish, don't hesitate to take care of that before you even make the drink.
Ultimately, batch cocktails are the perfect way to save money and streamline your party service; they're even a conversation starter. But just because each one isn't handcrafted doesn't mean that liquor quality doesn't matter — if anything, it might matter more.