When Making Batch Cocktails, Prioritize Liquor Quality

Next time you're hosting a party, remember there's no need to set out a full bar. If you're looking for the best way to offer drinks to your guests without breaking the bank on numerous types of liquor, the solution is simple: make batch cocktails.

Offering one or two pre-made batch drinks relieves guests of the pressure to bring anything to the party but themselves if they don't want to. You also don't have to bend over backward to cater to everyone's specific tastes — if someone is pickier, they can bring their own drink. However, when going the batch cocktail route, ensure that you prioritize liquor quality. You don't necessarily need the most top-shelf brand, but since you're spending less on alcohol overall, it makes sense to invest a little more in the type you're choosing to serve, because it will be the star of the show. And when making these batch cocktails, make sure you understand ratios and flavor pairings, too, to give guests a drink that most everyone will enjoy.