4 Signs That Have Us Worried About Wendy's Future

Wendy's reported 2024 sales of $3.7 billion which grew its systemwide sales by 5.4%, but everything may not be so positive for the fast food burger joint. Both emerging challenges and longstanding issues threaten to present bigger challenges leading some to show concern about the future of Wendy's.

Thanks in part to the planned closure of over 100 stores in the United States as well as disappointing breakfast sales, investors are becoming somewhat spooked by Wendy's stock performance and lower forecasted earnings for shareholders. Additionally, Wendy's recent rollout of artificial intelligence for some of its drive-thrus has been received poorly by customers despite significant investment from the company.

But one issue hangs over and amplifies the damage of all its other challenges: customer complaints about food quality. Wendy's has faced food quality complaints for years. Unfortunately, whatever the chain has done to address these concerns isn't getting much traction with its customer base.