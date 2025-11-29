8 Fast Food Fails From Reddit We Can't Stop Laughing At
We think of fast food as pretty dependable. It basically always tastes the same, it's available all over the world, and it rarely delivers any surprises. Except when it does. That's what happened to all these Redditors, who posted pictures of a variety of fast food fails on the site for us all to enjoy (and maybe learn from). Remember, you can never be too specific when you're asking for changes to a standard menu item!
They range from weirdly shaped breads to attempted fast-food menu hacks and item alterations that have been wildly misunderstood. Luckily, these fast food fails are funny enough that they almost make up for the wild incompetence that led to them. Although some of them might not have been quite so amusing for the hungry fast-food lovers who waited for their Uber Eats driver for an hour.
An inedible Pizza Hut breadstick
Crispy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside, ready to dip in all manner of sauces ... who doesn't love Pizza Hut breadsticks? Well, this Reddit user is probably having second thoughts. They received a breadstick that looked more like a piece of medium-density fiber board than an appetizer, and would probably break a tooth if anyone tried to eat it. And the worst part is, this was apparently from a combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, which should have been a warning sign. Yeah, they were a fun idea in the early 2000s, but the Taco Bell/Pizza Hut concept never really worked. There were rumors about them being unsanitary, and then there was the fact that customers rarely wanted a Crunch Wrap Supreme and a stuffed-crust pizza at the same time. So, Yum! Brands closed most combo restaurants. This one was still alive and kicking in 2021, however, and the breadstick debacle this Redditor experienced might just be proof of why that was a rarity.
This wheat bun was probably supposed to be a swap
This is an example of why you have to be really specific when you're personalising a menu item. How was the fry cook at Chick-fil-A supposed to know this Redditor wanted a wheat bun instead of a white bun, rather than both of them? The poor staff member probably spent an age trying to decide whether to do wheat in white, or white in wheat, too. We can only assume there wasn't enough room in the text box in DoorDash to add "I do not want the white bun, you can have it if you like." This fast food fail remained not only edible, but just as delicious as usual, despite being incredibly funny, so at least that's a win.
Whatever this is (reportedly, a Chipotle Burrito)
Here's another fail that was almost certainly edible. And it's also that rare thing, a wild fast food mess-up (or technically, a fast-casual mess-up, as it's from Chipotle) that was prepared for an in-store customer, right in front of them. Admittedly, there's a knack to wrapping a burrito, and every Tex-Mex lover has to learn it sometime. However, the burrito lover who posted this monstrosity on Reddit reports that their server wrapped it with a "crab claw motion".
Yeah, we can't picture it, either, but we're pretty sure it's not what Chipotle advises in its staff training videos. Clearly, the hungry customer was so stunned that they watched wide-eyed, then took their burrito bundle and left, before snapping this photo. It does look about the size of a football, so what the burrito slinger lacked in skill, they made up for in generosity.
An extremely mishandled burger alteration
Okay, it's pretty clear what happened here. And to be completely fair to whoever made this "Big Mac," this is, in fact, "just American cheese," which the Redditor who ordered it did specify. But it would probably be pretty safe to assume that when a burger is ordered, the customer wants a burger. Probably a bun, too. Because, no matter how much someone might love cheese, they don't want to pay several dollars for one damp American single. We still believe that fast food workers deserve a living wage, but this particular Maccy D's employee also needs a little additional on-the-job training.
A strangely shaped Tim Horton's Bagel
If there's one thing we all know about bagels, it's that they're round, apart from when they're triangular, of course, which is how this Redditor got their bagel from Tim Horton's. Although there were suggestions from Reddit that this might be an "Illuminati bagel", another commenter burst that conspiracy bubble by pointing out that it "was a freshly out of the oven bagel, didn't have time to cool down a bit, and set," and was squashed into its new shape in the bag. This explanation makes it less weird, but not less funny. Perhaps some foods are not well-suited to living in the fast lane as others, and hot and fresh bagels should stick to the deli rather than the drive-through?
A mishandled pizza
This one was probably the delivery driver's fault for the most part, although the massive amount of molten cheese that's trying to escape the box doesn't exactly look like a standard order. This caused some debate on Reddit, where some commenters blamed the delivery person's driving, saying they must have been "speeding around curves, slamming on the brakes," while others questioned the original poster's ordering skills. One suspicious pizza lover even accused OP of ordering a chicken alfredo pizza, something that's apparently frowned upon within the PizzaCrimes subreddit, where pizza traditionalists who seem to prefer old-school toppings pass judgment on odd choices and badly baked pies. Whatever led up to this pizza fail, it does seem to have arrived hot, judging by the dairy's viscosity, so that's a plus. Whoever ordered it might need a spoon, though.
An unusually cut pizza slice
We're all for experimentation in the world of pizza. From trying unusual toppings to frozen pizza upgrades, a little bit of play can be a good thing. But there are a few pizza norms you can't mess with, and one of them is how it's cut. They got the first bit right here, slicing a round pizza into triangles rather than squares, full marks. After that, it went wrong. Perhaps the Redditor who posted this was really, really rude while ordering? The pizza looks great, at least, but half of it has no handle (yes, a pizza's crust is undeniably a kind of handle). On top of that, it's not even in halves! As one Reddit poster points out, the split is "closer to 3/5 (crust side) and 2/5 (tip)." We would suggest the pizza poster ask for their money back, but who knows what a pizza parlor cashier twisted enough to split a slice sideways might do if slighted like that?
A burger with a few key ingredients missing
Some fast food orders are complicated, maybe even hard to interpret. No pickles, extra mayo, Big Mac sauce on a fish sandwich, tartar sauce on a chicken sandwich ... if you make enough special requests, mistakes might happen. Or, the server making it might lose their mind. Other orders, though? Well, they couldn't be more straightforward. Like a cheeseburger, for example. Bottom bun, burger patty, cheese, a couple of pickles. Except in this case, whoever made the sandwich forgot a pretty important ingredient. The burger patty. The Redditor who was served the offending sandwich hasn't named the fast food chain, which is probably best, really. This one was embarrassing.