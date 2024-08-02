The Unusual Pizza Topping Pair You Need To Mimic An Iconic Appetizer

It's pizza night! As you gather with friends or family, chances are, you're debating which toppings to choose. Are you a pepperoni person or do you prefer those veggie vibes? Cheese is a safe but simple bet, while Hawaiian tends to be controversial. If you can't decide, we have a unique but super tasty suggestion: cream cheese and jalapeños.

Does this unusual pair remind you of anything? If you guessed jalapeño poppers, you're spot on. This iconic appetizer consists of hollowed-out jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese then breaded and deep fried. Of course, the pizza version is a bit of a deconstructed popper, but it's not hard to see or taste the similarities. So if you're a fan of both pizza and jalapeño poppers, you absolutely have to try this creative pie.

Your local pizzeria probably doesn't carry a jalapeño popper pizza, but it's super easy to make at home. And if you're adventurous enough to try even more unconventional toppings, we've got you covered. So keep reading for all the juicy details that are sure to whet your appetite.