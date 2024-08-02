The Unusual Pizza Topping Pair You Need To Mimic An Iconic Appetizer
It's pizza night! As you gather with friends or family, chances are, you're debating which toppings to choose. Are you a pepperoni person or do you prefer those veggie vibes? Cheese is a safe but simple bet, while Hawaiian tends to be controversial. If you can't decide, we have a unique but super tasty suggestion: cream cheese and jalapeños.
Does this unusual pair remind you of anything? If you guessed jalapeño poppers, you're spot on. This iconic appetizer consists of hollowed-out jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese then breaded and deep fried. Of course, the pizza version is a bit of a deconstructed popper, but it's not hard to see or taste the similarities. So if you're a fan of both pizza and jalapeño poppers, you absolutely have to try this creative pie.
Your local pizzeria probably doesn't carry a jalapeño popper pizza, but it's super easy to make at home. And if you're adventurous enough to try even more unconventional toppings, we've got you covered. So keep reading for all the juicy details that are sure to whet your appetite.
How to make jalapeño popper pizza at home
At its core, this pizza consists of crust, bacon, jalapeño rings, cream cheese, and Monterey Jack. You can make your own pizza crust or buy a premade variety to save time. To get started, preheat the oven to 400° Fahrenheit. The bacon will need a head start if you like it crispy, so cut it into 1-inch strips and fry over medium heat until browned. Now, you're ready to construct your masterpiece! Spread a generous layer of cream cheese across the pizza, leaving an inch border. Top it with the bacon, jalapeños, and Monterey Jack cheese. Bake for roughly 30 minutes and voila — you've got a jalapeño poppers pizza.
Mind you, this is a bare-bones recipe. You can always jazz things up with extra seasoning or add onions and garlic when frying the bacon. Experiment with a layer of tomato sauce or toss pepperoni on top. If you want to elevate that crust, stuff the edges with actual jalapeño poppers and your guests will be beyond impressed.
As you can see, there are several ways to make jalapeño popper pizza, and as long as you have cream cheese and jalapeños, it's bound to remind you of this spicy, fried app. So experiment to your heart's content and enjoy a slice of this appetizer-meets-pizza pie. And if you can't get enough pizza inspo, we've got even more creative toppings coming up.
More unconventional pizza toppings that are surprisingly delicious
Those who love to travel (and eat!) will notice pizza is made differently around the world — and that includes the toppings used. However, even Stateside, you'll find restaurants and home cooks who aren't afraid to add unconventional toppings to their pies. Many of these, like anchovies, are considered some of the worst pizza toppings imaginable. But fortunately, some of these risky toppings have paid off and are surprisingly delicious.
If you're craving international cuisine, give your pizza a Korean twist with bacon, corn, and kimchi. Trust us, it's better than it sounds! Or perhaps, go the German route with sausage and sauerkraut. If you love seafood, don't discount clams, tuna, or even breaded shrimp as toppings. And a little surf and turf pizza is also incredible.
If you can't get enough appetizers, add mac & cheese, french fries, or pickles to your pizza. But don't hold back; play around with pizza at other times of the day. Of course, pizza and breakfast have always been a winning combo. And while you can eat last night's leftovers upon waking, there's no need to limit yourself. Make a breakfast pizza with cream cheese and lox or ham and eggs. Ultimately, pizza is your oyster (although we haven't actually tried oysters on pizza... yet). So don't be afraid to get creative in the kitchen and think outside that pizza box.