8 Old-School Pizza Toppings You Rarely See Anymore

It's a common enough saying that there's no such thing as bad pizza. The spectrum for pizza ranges from "fine" to "fantastic." It's a wonderful food. A big part of where a slice ends up on that continuum is the pizza toppings. Trends in pizza toppings come and go. People in the 2010s loved their bacon. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles either love or hate anchovies, depending on which TMNT content you're engaging with. It makes sense, then, that the pizzas we're eating in the 2020s look different from those that our grandparents ate. Hey, stuffed crust pizza was introduced at Pizza Hut after the turtles made their film debut in the '90s.

The times, as the poet said, are a-changing. Generations will debate the perfect sauce-to-topping ratio until the great oven in the sky burns out. As culinary conventions evolve, so, too, do pizza toppings. You're just living out your life, and then one day, you wake up wondering if kids these days have ever had pizza tonno. If they haven't, then they should. Here are some pizza toppings we don't see around much anymore.