21 McDonald's Hacks You Should Know Before Ordering

Fast food isn't as fast as it used to be. At least it can feel that way at times, but one thing is for certain: It's not as cheap as it used to be. As prices climb at once-inexpensive chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell, more of us need to look to tricks and hacks on social media to stretch our dollar as far as it can go.

This is particularly true at McDonald's, a franchise with a history of food hacks and secret menu options. These were so big they even briefly became a menu item in the brand's disappointing Menu Hacks promotion in 2022.

Still, there is plenty the average fast food lover doesn't know about getting the best and freshest food at McDonald's, using as many coupons and tricks as possible, but we're here to enlighten you. Along the way, we might stop by the secret menu and create some fan favorites as well as a few of the more outrageous modifications. These are 21 of the best McDonald's hacks you need to know before ordering.