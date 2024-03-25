What Happened To Those Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Combo Restaurants?

Combination Pizza Huts and Taco Bells have been an internet joke for seemingly as long as modern memory. But honestly, there's a good reason the online community has been tickled pink by the idea of Pizza Hut/Taco Bell combination restaurants since their inception in the early-to-mid 2000s: It's a fundamentally silly concept. Two wildly disparate restaurants, all under one roof? It felt at the time like it couldn't — or shouldn't — be real.

Today, it more or less isn't. If you're thinking about it and realizing you haven't seen any Pizza Hut/Taco Bell combinations lately, that's not just your imagination: Starting in the 2010s, these began vanishing. It's not entirely clear how many remain (especially since most people seem content to just repeat the meme to each other in online forums), but the ones that do are becoming increasingly lonely. If you're wondering why, we don't know with 100% certainty, but we can make some guesses. Regardless, it seems the brands tended to sink each other — or at least customers perceived that to be the case — and Yum! Brands ultimately decided each was better off flying solo.