Costco Just Dropped These Must-Have Products For November 2025
One way Costco brings people back in is by constantly updating its shelves with new products. This, combined with the warehouse store's habit of moving its stock around, sets its members up for "treasure hunts" every time they shop. Devoted content creators scour the stores looking for the latest drop of new goodies to hold up to the camera while their followers comment "OMG NEED" before they themselves run out to Costco to buy an 8-pack of toothbrushes and a 4-pound pumpkin pie.
This November is no different and has quite a few new and exciting items. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary between regions. If you're looking for deals for the upcoming festivities, check out our Costco holiday shopping guide to show you around the seasonal sales on offer. Here, we've compiled a list of some new products you can find at the warehouse store that caught our eye and have us saying, "OMG NEED."
MIU Silicone Freezer Trays with Lids
These MIU Silicone Freezer Trays are being compared to the popular Souper Cubes that Costco used to carry. This new brand is $8 cheaper at just $21.99 for a pack of five. On Reddit, people are finding the food-grade silicone is a little thinner but still does a good job of freezing big batches of soups and stews for individual reheating.
Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese
The Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese is the luxury version of the brand's regular mac and cheese found in the deli section. Full of shredded cheese, cavatappi pasta, and cold water lobster, it's a great deal at $6.99 a pound. Bake it at 400 degrees for 40 to 60 minutes, and you'll have a rich, creamy dinner ready to eat.
Eatiful Everyday Organic Black Bean Soup
A box of the Eatiful Everyday Organic Black Bean Soup comes with five pouches of southwestern-style black bean soup loaded with corn, barley, bell peppers, and more. It's a quick way to cook up a lunch or dinner with plenty of fiber and protein. This new product costs $10.99, or just $2.20 per container of soup.
Cappello's Cheddar Biscuit's
This family-size bag of 15 Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits costs $10.49. Reddit posters are astonished to hear these biscuits are gluten-free, as they're made with almond flour. "I'll admit that I completely missed that these were gluten free until I got them home. I had expected to dislike them based on that, but I was very happily surprised," posted a shocked commenter.
Pop & Bottle Organic Dubai Chocolate Almond Milk Latte
Costco didn't get into the Dubai chocolate trend until February of this year but has embraced it. It has since sold some Dubai-style ice cream bars, bonbons, cake, mousse, and lackluster Dubai chocolate cake pops. Finally, you can drink the trendiest flavor combination of the last few years with Pop & Bottle's Organic Dubai Chocolate Almond Milk Lattes. It costs $15.99 for a 6-pack of these dairy-free cold brew lattes.
Stonemill Kitchen Huckleberry Jalapeño Dip
Only available in the Pacific Northwest for the month of November, Stonemill Kitchen's Huckleberry Jalapeño Dip combines sweet and spicy in this creamy dip. The cream cheese base also makes it a perfect spread for bagels. A 24-ounce container of this Costco exclusive costs $7.99.
Rader Farms Fire Roasted Cinnamon Apples
This bag of frozen Rader Farms Fire Roasted Cinnamon Apples is spiced with cinnamon and sweetened with brown sugar. Keep these Fuji apple slices in your freezer for whenever you want to top ice cream, pancakes, or oatmeal, or use them to make quick apple crumbles. A 3-pound bag is $9.99.
Kirkland Signature Vanilla Creme Brulee Bar Cake
Costco bakery's newest creation, the Crème Brûlée Bar Cake, got many members excited to try this cake-style version of a classic French dessert. It has layers of sponge cake, custard, and a layer of crunchy burnt sugar, all for $18.99.