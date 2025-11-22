Costco Just Dropped These Must-Have Products For November 2025

One way Costco brings people back in is by constantly updating its shelves with new products. This, combined with the warehouse store's habit of moving its stock around, sets its members up for "treasure hunts" every time they shop. Devoted content creators scour the stores looking for the latest drop of new goodies to hold up to the camera while their followers comment "OMG NEED" before they themselves run out to Costco to buy an 8-pack of toothbrushes and a 4-pound pumpkin pie.

This November is no different and has quite a few new and exciting items. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary between regions. If you're looking for deals for the upcoming festivities, check out our Costco holiday shopping guide to show you around the seasonal sales on offer. Here, we've compiled a list of some new products you can find at the warehouse store that caught our eye and have us saying, "OMG NEED."