Costco Is Finally Selling This Viral Chocolate, But Shoppers Can't Find It
Costco has finally started selling the viral chocolate that has taken social media by storm, but there's just one problem: Shoppers can't seem to find it. The item in question is simply known as Dubai chocolate, a luxurious treat made of milk chocolate, pistachio, and crispy kataifi pastry. The filling consists of a creamy pistachio-tahini paste, all encased in a rich chocolate shell. Its smooth, nutty, and crispy textures have made it a must-try for chocolate lovers. We've already addressed the scientific reason people love chocolate (hint: It's all about mouthfeel), so it's no wonder this treat is so popular.
On February 2, an Instagram post from user @costcohotfinds revealed that one Michigan location is carrying a 41-piece box of Bouchard Dubai-inspired chocolates for $17.99, sparking excitement among fans. However, some commenters were quick to voice their frustration (or perhaps jealousy), with many saying they haven't been able to find the item at their local warehouse. "Costco Houston doesn't have these," one person lamented. Some hope their local warehouses will start stocking the treat soon, while others are worried that any available supply has already sold out.
The crispy, creamy treat that's taking the world by storm
Many people first discovered this chocolate in Dubai, where it became a sought-after souvenir. After a TikTok video of creator @mariavehera257 trying a bar from the Dubai-based chocolatier Fix went viral, Fix saw its orders soar from six orders per day to 100 orders per minute. Costco is making this kind of chocolate more accessible, but only for those like Instagram creator @costcohotfinds who are lucky enough to spot it at their local store.
Costco is known for carrying trendy, limited-time products, but availability often varies by region, and these items can sell out almost as soon as they arrive. If demand for Dubai pistachio chocolate continues growing, more stores may begin stocking it, but there's no guarantee.
For now, shoppers salivating to try this chocolate should check their local Costco frequently and ask employees about upcoming shipments. Until then, the search for the elusive Dubai chocolate continues. If you need a chocolate fix before you find it, try making your own homemade chocolate (using just three ingredients) to hold you over. Sprinkle in some chopped pistachios to get somewhat close to the real thing.