Costco Is Finally Selling This Viral Chocolate, But Shoppers Can't Find It

Many people first discovered this chocolate in Dubai, where it became a sought-after souvenir. After a TikTok video of creator @mariavehera257 trying a bar from the Dubai-based chocolatier Fix went viral, Fix saw its orders soar from six orders per day to 100 orders per minute. Costco is making this kind of chocolate more accessible, but only for those like Instagram creator @costcohotfinds who are lucky enough to spot it at their local store.

Costco is known for carrying trendy, limited-time products, but availability often varies by region, and these items can sell out almost as soon as they arrive. If demand for Dubai pistachio chocolate continues growing, more stores may begin stocking it, but there's no guarantee.

For now, shoppers salivating to try this chocolate should check their local Costco frequently and ask employees about upcoming shipments. Until then, the search for the elusive Dubai chocolate continues. If you need a chocolate fix before you find it, try making your own homemade chocolate (using just three ingredients) to hold you over. Sprinkle in some chopped pistachios to get somewhat close to the real thing.