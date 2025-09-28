One Trendy Costco Fall Find Has Shoppers Scratching Their Heads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We usually get excited about new finds at Costco. They rarely steer us wrong. That's why we were excited to see a new fall find at Costco this year: The Macarooz's Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops. Unfortunately, posters on Reddit do not seem to share our enthusiasm.

If you're unfamiliar, the Dubai chocolate bar has taken over the world with its pistachio butter and tahini filling. Many other treats have grabbed the mantle of Dubai chocolate and have taken on the flavor combination. These cake pops aren't even the first of this viral chocolate item Costco is selling, as they previously had a hard-to-find 41-piece box of Bouchard Dubai-inspired chocolates.

The problem with this version is that it's bland. As one Redditor put it, "They literally tasted like nothing." Another customer posted a YouTube video of themselves tasting the cake pops. After cutting them open, they compared the texture to Play-Doh left out for 26 hours. (The kind of specific only a parent can come up with.) Their review of the taste was that it was extremely sweet, and that's it. They didn't taste the dark chocolate or any pistachio when it was straight out of the fridge. After letting it sit out, they finally got some pistachio flavor out of the sweet, but only the essence of pistachio. At 10 for $12.99, Redditors were also unhappy with the price, with one questioning, "Just put the word 'Dubai' on things and charge $5 more?"