One Trendy Costco Fall Find Has Shoppers Scratching Their Heads
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We usually get excited about new finds at Costco. They rarely steer us wrong. That's why we were excited to see a new fall find at Costco this year: The Macarooz's Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops. Unfortunately, posters on Reddit do not seem to share our enthusiasm.
If you're unfamiliar, the Dubai chocolate bar has taken over the world with its pistachio butter and tahini filling. Many other treats have grabbed the mantle of Dubai chocolate and have taken on the flavor combination. These cake pops aren't even the first of this viral chocolate item Costco is selling, as they previously had a hard-to-find 41-piece box of Bouchard Dubai-inspired chocolates.
The problem with this version is that it's bland. As one Redditor put it, "They literally tasted like nothing." Another customer posted a YouTube video of themselves tasting the cake pops. After cutting them open, they compared the texture to Play-Doh left out for 26 hours. (The kind of specific only a parent can come up with.) Their review of the taste was that it was extremely sweet, and that's it. They didn't taste the dark chocolate or any pistachio when it was straight out of the fridge. After letting it sit out, they finally got some pistachio flavor out of the sweet, but only the essence of pistachio. At 10 for $12.99, Redditors were also unhappy with the price, with one questioning, "Just put the word 'Dubai' on things and charge $5 more?"
Reddit's reaction to other Dubai chocolates at Costco
Costco has had success with Dubai chocolate products in the past. Though both the Nutty and Fruity and Rolling Pin Dubai chocolates are no longer stocked by Costco, they did have fans on Reddit. Of the Nutty Fruity version, one Redditor posted, "Was ready for it to be meh and overhyped, but it was actually pretty good." Meanwhile, a Redditor posted about the Rolling Pin version, "Just picked these up last night at Costco in NC — really good!" Both chocolates had detractors who felt they were too sweet, but they also had some positive reviews.
While there are some hits, many Redditors are tired of the trend. Many refuse to even try anything Dubai chocolate, citing the increased price and trendy nature of the flavor. One commenter on Reddit put it rather succinctly, saying simply "Dubai chocolate fatigue." Another Reddit comment said, "This Dubai Chocolate trend needs to die, but the marketing team deserves a raise!" According to one Redditor, items labeled with "Dubai chocolate" have been selling out at many Costcos, so if you do want to give it a try, you'll have to get lucky and show up on a day they get delivered!