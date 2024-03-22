Forget Oreos, Trader Joe's Has A Tasty Copycat For Less

There are some iconic snacks that have been around for so long that it's hard to imagine a time without them. With velvety creme interiors surrounded by crunchy chocolate wafers, Oreo cookies are certainly one of them. This iconic brand has graced American pantries for over 100 years, and while there's no recipe out there exactly like it, some brands have produced similar cookie snacks over the years, and the results are pretty delicious.

If you find yourself picking up your weekly groceries at Trader Joe's, you won't be able to find Oreo cookies on the shelves. However, Trader Joe's has a lot of popular snacks that are close substitutes to name-brand picks — and sometimes they're even better than the original.

For all fans of crunchy, creamy cookies, Trader Joe's version of Oreo cookies is its Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's. Much like Oreos, this snack features a whipped creme vanilla bean filling sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with cocoa powder. But if you're curious about the fine print, here's more on how this beloved Trader Joe's snack stacks up against the big-name brand.