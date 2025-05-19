9 Vintage Ice Cream Desserts Everyone Should Try Once

There have been plenty of popular desserts throughout the years, but the ones that contain ice cream are often the ones we keep coming back to. There's something about the combination of creamy, smooth, dairy flavors and sharp, sugary notes that hits the spot every single time, and has made ice cream a staple in desserts for generations. However, as food fashions have changed, so have the ways that people use ice cream in their recipes. This has led to a host of ice cream desserts dropping off the radar, with former favorites being lost to the sands of time and long forgotten about.

Well, not anymore. We decided to dive back into the cookbooks of yore, and see which ice cream desserts our forefathers were making. Some of them, like cherries jubilee and peach melba, might be fairly familiar desserts that have nonetheless become retro, niche affairs in recent years. Others, like Jell-O ice cream and pineapple mousse, are long-gone sweet treats that are in dire need of a resurgence. Read on, and you'll see exactly why these ice cream desserts hit the spot all those years ago.