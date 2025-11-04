11 HomeGoods Dinnerware Finds For Hosting Thanksgiving

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you have a lot to accomplish before the big meal. You'll be responsible for making the perfect roast turkey, mashing the potatoes, and mixing up your family's favorite stuffing. After you visit the grocery store before the big day and brush up on expert tips for a stress-free Thanksgiving, you'll also have to dress your dinner table for the occasion, and for that, you should turn to HomeGoods.

This store is a festive wonderland during the holiday season. You can find everything you need there to put together a Thanksgiving table that perfectly fits your aesthetic, like woven placemats, decorative baking dishes, and stemmed glassware. If you're a HomeGoods veteran, you'll likely be able to reuse a few pieces you've picked up before, like its corn-shaped butter dish and other HomeGoods kitchen decor items that could definitely pass as vintage. Don't forget to wander over to its cookware section for the pots and pans you'll need. Be sure to take a look at the other seasonal items on the shelves, too, like all the scented holiday candles, home decor, and knickknacks that make hosting Thanksgiving dinner just a bit more special. Here are a few of our favorite dinnerware staples to get you started on setting the table.