11 HomeGoods Dinnerware Finds For Hosting Thanksgiving
If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you have a lot to accomplish before the big meal. You'll be responsible for making the perfect roast turkey, mashing the potatoes, and mixing up your family's favorite stuffing. After you visit the grocery store before the big day and brush up on expert tips for a stress-free Thanksgiving, you'll also have to dress your dinner table for the occasion, and for that, you should turn to HomeGoods.
This store is a festive wonderland during the holiday season. You can find everything you need there to put together a Thanksgiving table that perfectly fits your aesthetic, like woven placemats, decorative baking dishes, and stemmed glassware. If you're a HomeGoods veteran, you'll likely be able to reuse a few pieces you've picked up before, like its corn-shaped butter dish and other HomeGoods kitchen decor items that could definitely pass as vintage. Don't forget to wander over to its cookware section for the pots and pans you'll need. Be sure to take a look at the other seasonal items on the shelves, too, like all the scented holiday candles, home decor, and knickknacks that make hosting Thanksgiving dinner just a bit more special. Here are a few of our favorite dinnerware staples to get you started on setting the table.
Clay and harvest-themed dishware
These dishes are classic yet minimalistic, with textured white plates and mugs offsetting terracotta-style bowls, plates, and other dishware. The large serving platters are painted in an autumnal color palette that inspires thoughts of harvest time and fall sunshine. Plus, there's a chip-and-dip platter that's perfect for serving appetizers before the main meal.
Round woven placemats
Add a touch of texture and woven warmth to your table with these round woven placemats, made in neutral browns and tans. They're big enough to set the stage for the rest of your place settings and versatile enough to complement any kind of theme.
Apple pie Brie cheese baker
If you want to wow your dinner guests, serve up a baked Brie as a side dish or appetizer and pair it with fruit and crackers or jam and homemade bread. You can even take this dish up a notch with this apple pie-shaped Brie cheese baker. The adorable design will be sure to set a harvest-style mood at the table.
Pear-themed pie dish
If you want to incorporate elements of a bountiful harvest into your Thanksgiving table, this pear-themed pie dish will do the trick. It adds a splash of color to the table and is both wide and deep enough to fit a decently large pie, inspiring your guests to dive into dessert even if they've already filled up on dinner.
European Countryside serving dishes and platters
HomeGoods has an entire line of European Countryside serving dishes and platters that look like they were hand-fired at a local kiln. This functional dishware comes in a beautiful assortment of colors and styles — like serving platters and water carafes — that will add a special touch to your Thanksgiving dinner.
Fancy stemmed glassware
Fancy glassware is always a must at Thanksgiving, even if you're aiming for an informal event. You'll need some type of stemmed (or otherwise significant) glassware for a family toast or after-dinner drinks, and HomeGoods has you covered with a wide assortment of stemware in all shapes and sizes.
Bella Lux cheese and hors d'oeuvre tray
This Bella Lux hors d'oeuvre and cheese tray from HomeGoods is the perfect way to welcome a touch of the Christmas spirit into your home while keeping the focus on Thanksgiving. The tray is made of wood and features a metal, tree-shaped serving dish with a matching knife. This is a classy and festive way to lay out appetizers before your meal.
Autumn floral teacups
Tea drinkers will be thrilled to learn that HomeGoods sells a small assortment of autumn floral teacups that will add a touch of nostalgic fall garden magic to the table. Serve your after-dinner tea in these cups to unwind after a big meal in unassuming style.
Pumpkin salt and pepper shakers
This little set of pumpkin salt and pepper shakers might just be the best thing you get during the entire Thanksgiving season. They're wonky, somewhat realistic pumpkins that'll keep the magic alive around the table as everyone devours your delicious Thanksgiving meal.
Artsy dessert and appetizer serving plates
These artsy dessert and appetizer serving plates are perfect for adding a little bit of whimsy and fun to your evening, even if it's an upscale event. They feature espresso martinis, wine, and cheese, making them the perfect surface for serving up a holiday dessert.
Pumpkin stemware
This pumpkin stemware at HomeGoods is a great way to ring in the holiday season. Their design makes them great for any kind of cocktail, and the pumpkin on the stem is a cute, subtle nod to the harvest season.