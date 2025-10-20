The Fall Cookies Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Never Skip
A large contingent of Aldi shoppers have a favorite cookie, and they're spreading the good word far and wide — or at least all over the Aldi subreddit. The treat in question? Benton's Maple Leaf Crème Cookies, available for $3.49 per 11.4-ounce box.
In a September 2025 Reddit post, one user couldn't contain their excitement while sharing an image of their find. They wrote in all caps, "MAPLE LEAF COOKIES." In case this wasn't enough to clue readers in on how jazzed they were about this sweet, they elaborated in the post: "The cream tastes SO fresh, it's not hard like most cookie fillings are. It's literally the texture of fresh icing. These are awesome!!!"
In another Reddit post (this one dating back to October 2023), an Aldi shopper called these cookies "rich and sweet" and wrote, "The maple flavor is very natural and the cream filling seems to be of good quality." If these sound tasty to you, you might want to hurry before they disappear for the season. If Aldi sold these year-round, they would surely appear on our list of Aldi snacks that are hidden gems.
You may have seen these cookies in another grocery store
Several astute Reddit users noted that this Aldi confection is very similar to the Maple Leaf Cookies you can find at Trader Joe's. As one user wrote, "We did a family taste test and firmly believe these are the same cookies (same manufacturer and recipe)." Both treats are 110 calories for a 23-gram cookie, and they even look exactly the same. If you're already a fan of this cookie, Trader Joe's released an ice cream sandwich version in fall 2025.
There are some minor differences in the nutritional facts of these brands' cookies. The Trader Joe's version has 1 more gram of carbohydrates and 0.5 more grams of saturated fat per serving. T.J.'s only uses palm oil, while Aldi uses a combination of palm oil, canola oil, and modified palm oil. Perhaps those 1.5 grams of extra ingredients are worth $0.50 — Trader Joe's version cost $3.99, while Aldi's costs just $3.49. This product dupe shouldn't come as a surprise, however, as the same family owns both companies.