The Fall Cookies Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Never Skip

A large contingent of Aldi shoppers have a favorite cookie, and they're spreading the good word far and wide — or at least all over the Aldi subreddit. The treat in question? Benton's Maple Leaf Crème Cookies, available for $3.49 per 11.4-ounce box.

In a September 2025 Reddit post, one user couldn't contain their excitement while sharing an image of their find. They wrote in all caps, "MAPLE LEAF COOKIES." In case this wasn't enough to clue readers in on how jazzed they were about this sweet, they elaborated in the post: "The cream tastes SO fresh, it's not hard like most cookie fillings are. It's literally the texture of fresh icing. These are awesome!!!"

In another Reddit post (this one dating back to October 2023), an Aldi shopper called these cookies "rich and sweet" and wrote, "The maple flavor is very natural and the cream filling seems to be of good quality." If these sound tasty to you, you might want to hurry before they disappear for the season. If Aldi sold these year-round, they would surely appear on our list of Aldi snacks that are hidden gems.