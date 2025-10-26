This 2025 Aldi Product Of The Year Is A Budget-Friendly Dupe For Poppi Soda

It's surprising to see a soda winning an award for healthy beverage, and it makes one wonder just how healthy Aldi's prize-winning drink is. Keeping in mind the award is voted on by consumers and not food nutrition experts, it's a fair question. A 2024 lawsuit against Poppi for false advertising over their claims that the drink makes your gut healthier was recently settled, casting further doubt on the term "Healthy Beverage."

Compared to regular soda, "healthy soda" like Summit Popz and Poppi has less sugar and calories. However, one would expect a healthy beverage to be more than not as bad as sugar water. Drinks like Poppi rely on the inclusion of prebiotics, a gut health food you should have in your diet. These are carbohydrates that don't get digested in the stomach and go on to the gut to feed the beneficial bacteria living there. Most prebiotics are a type of fiber.

The lawsuit against Poppi originally claimed their 2 grams of fiber content were below the standard 5 grams needed to have any actual benefit. They have since upped their fiber content to 3 grams; however, Summit Popz still has the lower 2 grams of fiber. Plus, Poppi added cassava root fiber to go along with agave inulin in its recipe to vary up its types of fiber, while Aldi's version only has agave inulin. Ultimately, if you enjoy it, keep drinking, just be aware of its limitations.