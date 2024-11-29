The Holiday Season Just Got Sweeter With Our Favorite December Aldi Finds
December is the time to start getting in the holiday spirit — if you didn't get a head start as soon as Halloween ended. One easy way to make your life a bit more festive is by buying holiday-inspired treats, of course. Lucky for all of us, the Aldi Finds section of your local Aldi always delivers plenty of sweet treats worthy of Christmastime — at affordable prices.
In this roundup of December Aldi Finds, we're bringing together all the best seasonal items you'll want to add to your shopping list. These items include everything from treats shaped like Christmas trees to flavored marshmallows that will upgrade your next mug of hot cocoa. These treats also feature the best seasonal flavors — cinnamon, peppermint, gingerbread, and more. You can serve these fabulous finds at a holiday party or simply have them on hand to snack on when the mood strikes — either way, you'll want to have these picks around.
Specially Selected Mini Danish Pastries
These mini Danish pastries from Specially Selected are perfect for anyone who loves a cinnamon swirl in their pastry. These treats are ready to bake, so all you have to do is pop them in the oven and wait for the sweet smell of cinnamon to overtake your kitchen. Buy a box of eight for $4.99 starting December 4.
Specially Selected Cinnamon Bun or Gingerbread Spread
Cinnamon buns and gingerbread cookies are two holiday must-haves — and now you can find those flavors in these delicious, sweet spreads from Specially Selected. Choose between Gingerbread Caramel Spread and Cinnamon Bun Spread (or don't, and buy both), then spread generously over toast, shortbread cookies, or homemade pancakes. These sweet spreads will be available starting December 4 for $2.79 each.
Specially Selected Chocolate Chip or Vanilla Cream Christmas Tree Brioche
If you love brioche, you need to know about these Christmas tree-shaped brioche loaves from Specially Selected. These decorative loaves will make the perfect addition to your holiday party dinner table. Plus, they're light, fluffy, and sweet, and they come in chocolate chip or vanilla cream. Buy a loaf for $7.49 starting December 4.
Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich
Gingerbread cookies are a staple for the holiday season. And how do you make gingerbread cookies even better? Turn them into a cookie sandwich, complete with a cream cheese filling. Buy Bake Shop's gingerbread cookie sandwiches starting December 4 — a box of 12 costs just $4.79.
Bake Shop Hot Chocolate Frosted Sugar Cookie
Hot cocoa and sugar cookies are two delicious treats — so why not combine them? These cookies from Bake Shop do just that — they are topped with hot chocolate-flavored frosting and utterly delicious. But don't let the flavor stop you from enjoying these cookies with a mug of hot chocolate, too. Buy a box of 10 for $3.95 starting December 18.
Bake Shop Dipped Macaroons
Traditional macaroons — not to be confused with macarons — are delicious all on their own, thanks to their coconut flavor and overall sweetness. But there's a way to make them even better: Dip them in chocolate. These dipped macaroons from Bake Shop bring this idea to life — the bottoms of the macaroons are covered in chocolate, so you get plenty of chocolate flavor without overpowering the coconut. Buy a box for $3.99 starting December 11.
Sundae Shoppe Shortbread or Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches
Some of us still love to enjoy ice cream even when the weather is cold — and that's where these holiday-themed ice cream sandwiches from Sundae Shoppe come in. These sandwiches, complete with peppermint ice cream, come in two variations: shortbread cookies or gingerbread cookies. Get a box of four for $3.49 starting December 11.
Sundae Shoppe Mint or Raspberry Snowflake Cones
Check out these Snowflake Cones from Sundae Shoppe for another festive ice cream treat option. These cute and tasty cones come in either raspberry or mint flavors, so choose your preference. Or, if you can't decide between the two, buy both — each box of four cones is just $3.99. Pick these up from Aldi starting December 18.
Specially Selected Vanilla Bean Marshmallows
If you're looking for a way to upgrade your mug of hot chocolate, look no further than these vanilla bean-flavored marshmallows from Specially Selected. These vanilla marshmallows are guaranteed to take your hot cocoa to the next level. Each bag costs $3.49 and will be available beginning December 4.