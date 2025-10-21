Yes, You Can Eat Peanut Shells (But There's A Catch)

If you've ever walked into a Texas Roadhouse, saw the peanut shells on the floor, and thought that it might be a waste of good food, you may be right. While Texas Roadhouse has stopped allowing people to throw peanut shells on the floor, the restaurant still gives you a free bag of roasted peanuts at your table. If someone at your table is giving you a hard time about eating the peanut, shell and all, we're here to tell you it's fine to do — as long as you don't do it too often.

The problem with eating too many peanut shells is that they're 60% crude fiber, which the body doesn't digest. If you eat a lot of peanut shells, this crude fiber can create a mass in your intestines that block the passage of everything that needs to get through. It's the same thing that happens when people consume too much hair. There are medications that can help your body to pass the mass out, but extreme cases do require surgery. So, if you enjoy them, feel free to eat them from time to time — just don't make a habit of it!