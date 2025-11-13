Watch Out, Starbucks: Aldi's Holiday Cup Is Festive And Less Than $5

Starbucks may be best known for coffee and snacks, but its extensive line of reusable cups can also be sought after by collectors. Perhaps none are currently more desired than the Bearista, a limited-edition glass cup shaped like a teddy bear, which ignited a consumerist firestorm upon its November release. For those who missed the Bearista, this week's Aldi Finds include the brand's own cutesy holiday cups.

Rather than duplicating Starbucks' teddy bear design, Aldi's Crofton label just released the Holiday Ornament Glass Sipper, a clear glass cup designed to resemble traditional Christmas ornaments. Unlike Starbucks' $30 Bearista (which are being resold online for hundreds of dollars), Aldi's Glass Sippers are just $4.99.

The plural is important, too. Aldi's festive beverage holders are available in five designs: a gingerbread man with a capacity slightly over 9 ounces, Christmas trees made of either blue or green glass at a little over 12 ounces, or round ornaments in green or pink, which hold just over 13 ounces. No matter the size or shape, it's still more than six times cheaper than Starbucks' version (if you can even find that in stores anymore.)