Watch Out Starbucks, Aldi's Egg Bites Are A Delicious Alternative

Starbucks egg bites make for a compact yet fulfilling breakfast, but they may not always be the most convenient or affordable option. Fortunately, you can find a worthy copycat at Aldi, which features two flavors of Breakfast Bites from its Whole & Simple brand. These omelet bites have people on Reddit talking, prompting comparisons between the Aldi version and what's available at Starbucks.

"I live for the sous vide egg bites at Starbucks but they are a special occasion treat," explained the Aldi shopper when speaking of the spinach and turkey sausage variety they'd purchased. In a different Reddit thread, another commenter went into a bit more detail while comparing the two. Per the commenter, the Aldi brand is "Similar, but a slightly different texture. Not as... soft? More like an omelette." The person went on to say that Aldi's bites "are also larger and more filling than Starbucks." That means you can enjoy the same quality snack at a much lower price, and without the need to visit a local Starbucks.