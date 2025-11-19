1920s Food Products You Can Still Buy Today

It's no secret that food products come and go. Nowadays, it can feel as though every few months, your favorite new item is wrenched from shelves before you can stock up. This is the reality of the ultra-competitive food industry, in which new brands are constantly battling for your attention: It's estimated that about 15,000 new food products are introduced to the market each year, and 90% of all of those will fail. So it's pretty amazing when brands can last not just a decade or two, but a century. And what's even more amazing is that so many of the items we love today have managed to do so.

We're not quite sure what was in the water during the 1920s, but it was a particularly vibrant time for iconic food products. Items like Rice Krispies, Kool-Aid, and Twizzlers were all born during this decade, and they're now just as prominent as ever. Others, like Wheaties and Charleston Chews, have become legacy products that are still enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Let's take a deep dive into food history and see which products those clever folks were cranking out back in the '20s.