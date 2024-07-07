Jazz Up Your No-Bake Cheesecake With The Fun Colors Of Kool-Aid

No-bake cheesecakes are a summer superstar. Creamy, dreamy, customizable, and so crowd-pleasing — all without ever having to turn a dial on your oven and heat up your kitchen. But if you want to give your dessert a delicious and eye-catching glow-up, just grab a pack of your favorite Kool-Aid mix.

Thanks to its roundup of ingredients, you get layers of added value here. For one thing, you get punchy flavor in a range of fruits — from cherry to blue raspberry, grape to lemonade. The tang from cream cheese complements the Kool-Aid tartness, while the cake's creamy quality helps soften and round it all out. The classic powdered drink mix will also contribute a major pop of color. Imagine serving up a purple, pink, or even tie-dyed slice to your guests.

Because you're not adding any liquid or additional ingredients that would require baking, you won't even have to change the process for your revised recipe. That said, it helps to understand what Kool-Aid is bringing to the table, so you can plan your customized, colorful cheesecake accordingly.