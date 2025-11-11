Retro Thanksgiving Dishes You Rarely See On Tables Today

If you had to sum up Thanksgiving with a single feeling, we'd make a strong case for it being nostalgia. Sure, joy, peace, and thankfulness are all in high supply during this holiday (the last one's literally in its name, after all), but there's something about Thanksgiving that conjures a sense of the past, and of time-honored traditions being upheld. A lot of that, of course, comes through the food that's on the table, which feels static and unchanging as the years go by. What a lot of people don't consider, though, is that all of those delicious Thanksgiving sides you tuck into are far from being frozen in time. There are plenty of dishes that have been served around Thanksgiving tables throughout the years that are now pretty rare, and which could be at risk of disappearing.

Some of these dishes, like candied carrots and mock apple pie, feel like altered forms of the ones we enjoy today. Others are slightly more out there and are even more steeped in old customs. Dishes like succotash were present at some of the earliest forms of Thanksgiving, while options like creamed peas and giblet gravy are old-school favorites that used cooking methods that are less common now. This holiday season, let's check out some retro dishes that could give your feast an old-school twist.