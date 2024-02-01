Glaze Your Carrots In Orange Juice And Thank Us Later

From leafy greens to starchy spuds, if it grows from the ground, we love to eat it. Whether you like your veggies baked, roasted, grilled, or steamed, one of our favorite veggies of them all is also one of the most underrated — carrots. With their folksy flavor accented by delicate hints of sweetness, carrots are easy to make and packed with nutrition. The best thing about carrots, however, is how customizable they are, so if you're someone who hasn't found a carrot recipe that inspires your tastebuds, try an orange juice glaze.

A glaze is a liquid mixture that is brushed, poured, or drizzled over food before being cooked and reduced to develop a flavorful, glossy, and slightly sticky coating that can transform both the flavor and visual appeal of any recipe. Brushing your carrots with an orange juice glaze is an easy way to infuse them with exciting new dimensions of flavor. The bright, citrusy essence of orange juice cuts through the earthiness of carrots without dimming their natural vegetal flavor. But it's not just the taste of the carrots that are improved by this citrus-kissed glaze. As the carrots cook, the refreshing orange juice glaze undergoes a caramelization process that facilitates an enveloping crunch to give the carrots a decadently crispy texture.