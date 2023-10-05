What Exactly Is Cranberry Fluff Salad?

Are you wondering what to cook for Thanksgiving? While pumpkin pie can be a great choice, you might want to try something new, like cranberry fluff salad. It's light, refreshing, flavorful, and takes little effort. All you need to do is mix fresh cranberries with marshmallows, pineapple chunks, and other goodies like whipped cream and candies.

Cranberry fluff is a festive holiday dessert, but you can enjoy it year-round. The kids will love its bright pink color and fluffy texture; plus, you can add your own twist to the recipe and repurpose the leftovers. For example, some people add toasted walnuts or pecans for extra crunch, while others garnish the salad with sprinkles or coconut flakes.

This delicious treat also packs a hefty nutritional punch. Walnuts are chock-full of protein, B-complex vitamins, and healthy fats. On the other hand, pineapple and cranberries are rich in fiber and vitamin C and fit into most diets. They're also high in natural sugars in the form of glucose, fructose, and sucrose, so you can skip the added sugar.