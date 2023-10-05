What Exactly Is Cranberry Fluff Salad?
Are you wondering what to cook for Thanksgiving? While pumpkin pie can be a great choice, you might want to try something new, like cranberry fluff salad. It's light, refreshing, flavorful, and takes little effort. All you need to do is mix fresh cranberries with marshmallows, pineapple chunks, and other goodies like whipped cream and candies.
Cranberry fluff is a festive holiday dessert, but you can enjoy it year-round. The kids will love its bright pink color and fluffy texture; plus, you can add your own twist to the recipe and repurpose the leftovers. For example, some people add toasted walnuts or pecans for extra crunch, while others garnish the salad with sprinkles or coconut flakes.
This delicious treat also packs a hefty nutritional punch. Walnuts are chock-full of protein, B-complex vitamins, and healthy fats. On the other hand, pineapple and cranberries are rich in fiber and vitamin C and fit into most diets. They're also high in natural sugars in the form of glucose, fructose, and sucrose, so you can skip the added sugar.
Cranberry fluff can be enjoyed as a dessert or side dish
Cranberry fluff salad is a traditional American dessert or side dish, depending on who you ask. Some families serve it with sweet potato casserole or roasted turkey, while others eat it after a meal. Its sweet and tangy flavor will remind you of ambrosia salad, a classic Southern dessert made with crushed pineapple, marshmallows, oranges, and yogurt.
Note that cranberry fluff is different from cranberry salad. This festive dessert has a light and airy consistency, similar to a mousse. By comparison, cranberry salad has a denser, chunkier texture and contains slightly different ingredients, such as celery, pears, orange juice, and lime zest. It also doesn't contain dairy or marshmallows.
Generally, cranberry fluff is sweeter than cranberry salad due to the addition of marshmallows. This ingredient — and the whipped cream — contribute to its fluffy texture. Some recipes also call for cream cheese, which imparts a tangy note to the dish, balancing the flavors. The ingredients are mixed in a blender or food processor and left to chill overnight.
Try these tricks for the best cranberry fluff salad
There's no one way to make a cranberry fluff salad, leaving much room for creativity. However, there are some things you should do to strike the right balance of flavor and texture. For example, fresh cranberries rather than canned cranberry sauce or jelly can give your salad a vibrant, tart flavor. Ideally, pulse them in a food processor to achieve the right consistency.
For best results, prepare the salad a day or two in advance so the flavors can meld. Refrigerate it for several hours and stir in the nuts, grapes, and apples before serving. Another option is to mix sugar, marshmallows, and cranberries, freeze them until Thanksgiving, and add the remaining ingredients after thawing the mixture to prevent it from getting soggy.
Last but not least, get creative with your garnishes. For a festive feel, top the salad with extra marshmallows, white chocolate chips, or maraschino cherries. Repurpose the leftovers into a cranberry fluff parfait, stuffed French toast, mini dessert cups, or popsicles. Alternatively, spread the cranberry fluff on a turkey or chicken sandwich for a sweet and tangy twist.