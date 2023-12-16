Tassies: The Mini Dessert Your Grazing Table Needs

Sometimes, a little nibble satisfies in a big way. Simply put, tassies are small, cup-shaped desserts or tiny tarts. It's a larger dessert that has been shrunk into a one- or two-bite version. Whether people reference the Scottish term or translate the idea from the French, the bite-sized offering is perfect for your next grazing table.

A dessert buffet, grazing table, or dessert board usually features a variety of smaller-sized treats so that guests can sample a wide variety. The abundance of tiny nibbles is visually impressive and invites people to congregate around a table, creating a social atmosphere. With this particular dessert, no one has to worry about slicing the pie, balancing a fork on a plate, or overindulging on too big of a serving. It is a simple grab, eat, and enjoy scenario.

Although miniature, tassies deliver the expected flavors from their larger counterpart. Whether a flakey, delicate pastry dough filled with sweet pecan pie filling or a sandy tart crust layered with mousse or citrus curd, the no-fork-required bite almost feels like a poppable snack. The grazing table invites people to sample the tassies and return for another serving of another variety.